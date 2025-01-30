"He’s obviously been told they’ve got to be positive and that they don’t want any negativity in the show and that comes from producers, but they need to look at what the public wants really. It’s too nicey nicey."

She added that the show needed a new judge “with a bit more spice”.

Responding to this in a post on X, Horwood quoted a headline and commented: "'Former Strictly pro Ola Jordan says ‘nicey nicey’ Craig Revel Horwood replaced with ‘spicier’ judge.' Maybe you’d like to suggest your wonderful husband Ola?"

This was followed by James replying with a quote to Horwood's post, saying: "Why’s that @CraigRevHorwood?? Do you think I would make a good honest judge? I don’t suppose you read the part where she said you were her favourite judge - big love my friend."

Ola and James Jordan. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gaucho

Ola and James both joined Strictly for its fourth season in 2006, with James then leaving after season 11 in 2013. Ola left one year later, after the 2014 season.

Meanwhile, Horwood has been with the show since its beginning, and is the only judge remaining from its first season. Fellow judge Anton Du Beke was also on the show at the time, but as a professional dancer.

Last year, Horwood spoke to Radio Times about how his approach to judging has evolved over the years.

"I have changed my style of judging," he admitted. "I was really harsh 20 years ago. When I look back, I think, 'Ooh, that’s cutting.' It would now be classed as bullying, and then I’d be cancelled."

