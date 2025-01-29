The series will officially start airing on Channel 5 on Thursday 13th February at 9pm.

It will see May using hands-on experiments, while also examining technological wonders and travelling around in plenty of boats, as he investigates how the explorers changed the world forever.

James May in James May's Great Explorers. Channel 5

The official synopsis for the series says: "James soon learns that 'great' explorers might be pushing it, and that some of these national heroes were absolute chancers whose reputations might need a closer look.

"We all know the cheerful little ditty, 'In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue...' - but after that, things get a bit confused... Christopher Columbus may be celebrated as a national hero for 'discovering' the USA - but he never actually set foot there.

"In episode 1, James May is diving headfirst into history, and getting hands-on with science, to understand how this stubborn young sailor with a dream of sailing to Asia ended up stumbling across two continents completely unknown to Europeans."

When the show was first announced, May said: "TV shows are often described as 'journeys' and 'explorations'; this one really is about journeys and exploration.

"We all think we know the basic pub facts about these three great men, but the reality may come as a bit of a surprise. It certainly was to me."

May previously explained why he, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond decided to bring The Grand Tour to an end, saying: "It's sort of sad, and I know people are sad that it's over, but it couldn't go on forever, and we're all getting on a bit.

"And we exhausted the idea fairly thoroughly, I think, so it's like we quietly put it to one side rather than destroy it."

Great Explorers with James May starts 9pm Thursday 13th February on Channel 5. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.