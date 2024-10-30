May, who is now starring in new Quest show James May and The Dull Men, revealed to news to Yahoo UK, saying: "Well, Our Man In... is actually finished, they don't want any more of that, so I won't be doing that.

"But that does take you away from home for a long time, which I wasn't so keen on these days anyway."

A first look at James May: Our Man in India. Amazon

May said of his new show, James May and the Dull Man: "I think the thing that appeals to me in these sort of more mature years of my life is arts and craft really, I want to make things, play musical instruments, and look at paintings.

"So anything that involves that I'm very up for, and it may be a bit more of this.

Read more:

"This is very much the first series I think if they want some more of it we will ramp it up a bit, maybe, and spend a bit more time on some of these ideas and make them more thoroughly."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Last year, May was asked whether he could consider working with Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond again, following the end of the latter show.

He said, while speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I wouldn’t rule it out, but you do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit. I have been doing it for 20 years plus and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long."

All seasons of James May: Our Man in... are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.