Top Gear and The Grand Tour's James May confirms show has been cancelled
May's Prime Video travel show has come to an end.
Following the end of The Grand Tour earlier this year, presenter James May has now confirmed that another of his show's has come to an end, after being cancelled by Prime Video.
May presented three seasons of Our Man In..., the travelogue in which he visited Japan, Italy and India. Each season focussed on one of the countries, and they were released in 2020, 2022 and 2024 respectively.
May, who is now starring in new Quest show James May and The Dull Men, revealed to news to Yahoo UK, saying: "Well, Our Man In... is actually finished, they don't want any more of that, so I won't be doing that.
"But that does take you away from home for a long time, which I wasn't so keen on these days anyway."
May said of his new show, James May and the Dull Man: "I think the thing that appeals to me in these sort of more mature years of my life is arts and craft really, I want to make things, play musical instruments, and look at paintings.
"So anything that involves that I'm very up for, and it may be a bit more of this.
"This is very much the first series I think if they want some more of it we will ramp it up a bit, maybe, and spend a bit more time on some of these ideas and make them more thoroughly."
Last year, May was asked whether he could consider working with Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond again, following the end of the latter show.
He said, while speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I wouldn’t rule it out, but you do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit. I have been doing it for 20 years plus and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long."
