In scenes currently airing on E4, Ryan and Hannah have both left their respective marriages and so any romantic connection was likely formed after their time on the experiment ended.

A source told the publication: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand-in-hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate.

"Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

A spokesperson for Channel 4 declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Sionainn and Ryan on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Ryan entered the series as an intruder groom and was matched with Sionainn, however in recent episodes, their relationship broke down and they chose to leave the experiment.

After the pair had an argument over shoelaces, it exacerbated into a something bigger.

Explaining what had happened, Sionainn told Emma and Lacey: "We had like a little fall out yesterday. And it was like, honestly over shoelaces, he just spoke to me really, really poorly.

"And I said, 'Ryan don't speak to me like that. You're not going to speak to me like s**t.' And it just flipped. He decided to tell me that none of his feelings had ever been real. He'd been faking it all. It was all a holiday romance for him."

Speaking to the cameras after the decision, Sionainn said: "I developed real feelings for Ryan and when he told me all his feelings were fake and he didn't mean anything that he said.

"I feel like I'd been hit in the chest with something, it was a horrible feeling. And I think now I've seen the real side to him. I don't even think I've known the real Ryan ever."

Hannah and Stephen. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Hannah left the experiment in episodes earlier this week after it was revealed that she had and Orson had shared a kiss.

Viewers will know that Hannah was matched with Stephen while Orson was with Richelle.

Speaking of her exit, Hannah told the experts: "I think this is my opportunity to try and leave this process as amicably as I can with everybody. Whatever's happened has happened."

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

