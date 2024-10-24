Intruder couple Ryan and Sionainn did face some bumps in their relationship but ultimately decided to stay during the last commitment ceremony – so why have they now left the experiment?

Read on for everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK couple Ryan and Sionainn, including the details of their exit.

Who is Ryan on MAFS UK?

Ryan on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Bin man

Location: Manchester

Instagram: @ryanlivesey95

Ryan is a 28-year-old bin man from Manchester and entered the Married at First Sight UK experiment as an intruder groom, joining the show mid-way through.

Prior to his current job, Ryan was a semi-professional footballer and was a goalkeeper at Barnoldswick Town (via Heart).

Prior to joining the experiment, Ryan said: "I hope my new wife is fun, down to earth, grounded, [has] manners and respects others."

"My parents would love me to be with someone that's just honest in themselves and not bigger than who they are," he said.

Who is Sionainn on MAFS UK?

Sionainn on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Make-up artist

Location: Scotland

Instagram: @sionainnx

Sionainn entered the Married at First Sight UK experiment as an intruder bride mid-way through the series is a 29-year-old makeup artist from Scotland.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Sionainn told Channel 4: "I hope my new husband is super handsome but just the nicest person on the planet", adding: "Something I do that my husband might not like is I still suck my thumb."

She continued: "I would make the perfect wife because I'm funny, maybe that's it. I can make a joke about anything. If you're sad, I'm going to make you laugh and that's all you need."

Why did Ryan and Sionainn leave Married at First Sight UK?

Sionainn and Ryan on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Ryan and Sionainn delivered a bombshell to their Married at First Sight UK co-stars after an argument saw them decide to split and leave the experiment.

During Wednesday night's episode (23rd October), Ryan told fellow grooms that Sionainn didn't feel comfortable and didn't believe he was in the experiment for genuine reasons.

Ryan explained: "I'm leaving boys. We've had a proper argument and I was trying to do my laces. I was trying to retie my laces and it was getting on my nerves. So Shannon was trying to help me. So I said, 'Oh just leave them, just leave them now.'

"And she said, 'Oh don't speak to me like that.' She said to me she doesn't feel comfortable in the relationship and she doesn't know if I'm here for a genuine reason."

Explaining that they had a small argument about shoelaces, Sionainn told brides Emma and Lacey that they had a much bigger falling out that led to their exits.

Sionainn, Emma and Lacey on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Sionainn told the girls: "We had like a little fall out yesterday. And it was like, honestly over shoelaces, he just spoke to me really, really poorly.

"And I said, 'Ryan don't speak to me like that. You're not going to speak to me like s**t.' And it just flipped. He decided to tell me that none of his feelings had ever been real. He'd been faking it all. It was all a holiday romance for him."

Speaking to the cameras after the decision, Sionainn said: "I developed real feelings for Ryan and when he told me all his feelings were fake and he didn't mean anything that he said.

"I feel like I'd been hit in the chest with something, it was a horrible feeling. And I think now I've seen the real side to him. I don't even think I've known the real Ryan ever."

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

