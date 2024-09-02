The new season is jam-packed with love, romance and drama, a group of brave new singles are all preparing to say 'I do' to a complete stranger - and there is now a first look at the upcoming brides and grooms!

With not long to go before the antics of the singles are laid bare, read on for everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight 2024 cast.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 cast

Emma

Sacha

Kristina

Eve

Holly

Charlie

Richelle

Polly

Lacey

Adam

Alex

Caspar

Kieran

Nathan

Orson

Ross

Emma

Emma for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Sales manager

Location: Bristol

Positive and driven Emma has a thirst for succeeding in her career and climbing up the corporate ladder, but when she isn't working, Emma can be found wild swimming, climbing mountains, baking and hosting dinner parties!

While trying out different adventures on the dating scene, Emma has never sparked a lasting connection, and has never had a serious long-term relationship.

As well as wanting to find someone she is emotionally compatible with, Emma seeks intellectual stimulation, and someone who is passionate and ambitious.

Sacha

Sacha for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Aesthetics practitioner

Location: Birmingham

Being a go-getter runs in Sacha's blood, and as well as becoming a dedicated kickboxer, she has been in beauty pageants since she was six years old, and was even crowned Miss Birmingham in 2018!

Sacha has only had one long-term relationship, and now being single for nine months, she has made the decision to become celibate until the right man comes along.

But if they're looking to impress Sacha, they've got to be funny, loyal and ultimately love cats as much as she does!

Kristina

Kristina for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Dog walker

Location: East Sussex

Animal lover Kristina first began her career in the care sector, but later turned her attention to caring for animals and is trained in Animal Reiki.

The 31-year-old struggles with severe PMDD symptoms, and is hoping to meet someone who can support and accept her with this big part of her life.

After being in two relationships, Kristina feels like she is ready to meet the love of her life, and is looking for a tall, dark, cheeky chappy who can match her energy levels.

Eve

Eve for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Fitness coach

Location: Omagh

Eve wants to find someone who she can fall in love with and wants somebody to fall in love with her, and hopes the will find her Mrs Right.

Eve's first serious relationship was with a man, and at one point she was about to get married, but after realising she was gay at the age of 26, she is now ready to find her dream girl - and would love to meet someone who works hard and is motivated.

Holly

Holly for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Beautician

Location: Huddersfield

Single mum-of-two Holly is keen to get married, and is determined to meet her husband. While not struggling to get a date, Holly is unable to find and build a genuine and lasting connection.

She wants a partner who is cheeky, masculine and charming, and who is willing to make her a cup of tea and love her for who she really is.

Charlie

Charlie for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Lettings operations coordinator

Location: Surrey

Charlie is now at the age where she wants to settle down and start a family, but needs the help of the experts to find what she's been missing.

The 30-year-old came out as gay when she was 25, and cites her coming out as one of the most significant moments in her life - and is happier than she ever has been before.

Richelle

Richelle for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 48

Job: Head of alternative investments

Location: London

Richelle studied politics at university before becoming a successful business consultant, and while she has achieved a lot in life, she feels she is missing a partner, but won't settle for anything less than amazing.

Richelle is hoping she experts will be able to find someone for her who is funny, fit, tall, driven, successful and financially independent.

Polly

Polly for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Careers advisor

Location: Kent

Polly is keen to get started on building her own family, and wants to create meaningful connections and find a man who treats her the way that her father does.

"I'm excited to go into the unknown," said Polly ahead of the show, and she wants to find someone emotionally available, considerate and thoughtful.

Lacey

Lacey for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Office manager

Location: Hertfordshire

Confident, loud and sassy, Lacey's positive and vibrant attitude has seen her through ups and downs, and has shaped the person she is today.

Despite being a serial dater, Lacey has been single for the past four years and wants to find someone who will love her for her. But they'll need to have banter, emotional intelligence and the ability to make her laugh.

Adam

Adam for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 33

Job: Barber

Location: Nottingham

Adam feels he is ready to settle down and have a family of his won. Single for the past 15 months, Adam says he has never been in love or met someone he sees a future with.

Ready for the "movie magic" romance, Adam is worried it may never happen for him.

Alex

Alex for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Aviation operations

Location: Birmingham

Alex wants rid himself of the "man about town" reputation, and is keen to find a stable relationship.

Having been single for the last seven months, Alex wants to bring someone home to meet his mother, and is looking for someone who has depth and will keep him on his toes.

Caspar

Caspar for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Head gardener

Location: New Forest

Asked what he is looking for the in the experiment, Caspar said: "I want the wife. I want the kids, white picket fence. I hope this process does this for me."

Caspar has never had a serious relationship and puts his single status down to his past struggles with confidence, and says he has never felt ready to find love.

Kieran

Kieran for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Mechanic

Location: Newcastle

Kieran lives with his dog Hugo in a caravan in the picturesque woodland, and would like someone to share that with him - but it's crucial that they are spontaneous and ambitious.

Nathan

Nathan for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 24

Job: Engineer

Location: Somerset

Nathan joined the MAFS UK experiment to get started on a big family, and potentially to find a partner who he can connect with on a deeper level.

While he may be the youngest in the experiment, Nathan knows exactly what he wants from his future bride.

Orson

Orson for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 41

Job: Project engineer

Location: St Kitts and Nevis

Orson knows he wants to make a deeper connection with a future partner and dive back into the world of dating.

Looking for someone who is very open, family-orientated and spontaneous. Will this ex-cricketer be bowled over in love?

Ross

Ross for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Painter and decorator

Location: Manchester

Born deaf, Ross wears two hearing aids but has never let this define who he is and what he wants to do in life.

Ross had played football all over the world until he gave it up two years ago so he could be close to home for his daughter, who he cites as the centre of his universe.

He is looking for someone who has banter, is easy to communicate with and has strong family values.

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

