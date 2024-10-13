Nick and Luba had landed in 12th place out of 13 on Saturday's leaderboard, while Shayne and Nancy were in seventh.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Shayne and Nancy dancing their Cha Cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub feat Melanie Williams, and Nick and Luba performing their Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the film Paddington 2.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Shayne and Nancy, with Shirley Ballas saying she would have done the same if the vote had come to her.

More like this

Tess Daly, Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Nick said of his time on the show: "I've really, really been surprised by how much I've loved doing it, and by two things that happen. One is how much you care each week, and the other is how much you don’t want to let down your partner.

"The only reason I could do this is simply because of Luba’s changes, she's been amazing."

Luba added: "I’ve never met someone as determined as you, and I remember you saying that if you do your best, you’ll be very happy. I think you did more than your best. Thank you."

Nick then said of his partner: "Luba’s been amazing and just been so fabulous every day.

"And I should say thank you also to all the background staff, the physios, all the people that have actually got me through this week, and to all of my fellow competitors who have been absolutely astounding, beautiful people.

"There are some amazing dancers up there, and I will love watching the rest of the series."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nick and Luba had a tumultuous journey over their four weeks in the competition. Between Weeks 1 and 2, Nick injured his arm and shoulder while changing a car tyre, but was given the all-clear to dance.

Nick then injured his knee in training between Weeks 2 and 3, and was unable to dance in Week 3, before being given the green light and returning to perform for Week 4.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.