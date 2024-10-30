"Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution," they explained. "She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

Naturally fans are wondering whether Amy, who is paired with JB Gill in this year's season, will be returning for this week’s show on Saturday 2nd November. Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Amy Dowden returning to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Amy Dowden and JB Gill on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

No, Amy won’t feature on Saturday’s show (2nd November), but she is expected to return the following week.

Fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley will instead partner with JB Gill for a Couple's Choice routine this Saturday.

The BBC revealed the news on Tuesday, writing in an official statement on the Strictly Instagram account: "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance.

"We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

Oakley reposted the statement on her own Instagram, writing in the caption: "Sending you so much love & well wishes @amy_dowden.

"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. I will look after @jbgill for you this week. I hope we make you proud."

Dowden returned to Strictly line-up in 2024, having missed the previous series after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

On her first week back on the dance floor, she was met with a standing ovation.

Lead judge Shirley Ballas said: "Amy, you're home where you belong and I have to say, that choreography was absolutely outstanding."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 25th October at 6:25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

