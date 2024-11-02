Amy Dowden sends sweet message to JB Gill ahead of Strictly – thanks him for supporting her
"I’m going to be your biggest cheerleader!"
Professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer Amy Dowden sent a message of support to JB Gill ahead of tonight's show, which Amy is missing after suffering a health scare during last week's episode.
JB will instead be partnered by Lauren Oakley this week – with Amy expected to be back for next week's show – and in a message posted to her Instagram page, she wished the pair "the absolute best of luck" and promised to be their "biggest cheerleader".
Addressing JB specifically she said: "It says everything how you’ve been able to adapt to a new professional, produce such a great number (so excited for everyone to see) whilst supporting me! I’m so lucky! You’re a STAR! I know what tonight means to you! Thank you!"
And to Lauren she added: "Thank you, I knew Jay would be in safe hands and have a fabulous time with you! You know I’ve always adored your dancing since I ran up to you in Blackpool tower at 8 years old to tell you! Thank you darling!"
Amy went on to thank Lizzie Gough for choreographing the "brilliant routine" and everyone who had sent her love and support over the last week, saying it had "certainly helped."
She finished her statement by encouraging her followers to "tune into the first ever ICONS week on Strictly!"
An ambulance was called to the Strictly studio at Elstree as a precaution last week after the professional dancer fell ill backstage. On Tuesday, the BBC announced that Amy was feeling "much better" but would be sitting out this week's show as she continues her recovery and that they were "hopeful" she'd be back next week.
Oakley reposted the statement on her own Instagram, writing in the caption: "Sending you so much love & well wishes @amy_dowden.
"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. I will look after @jbgill for you this week. I hope we make you proud."
Dowden returned to Strictly line-up this year after missing the previous series following her diagnosis with breast cancer, and was met with a standing ovation on her first week back on the dance floor.
JB and Amy were placed fifth on the Strictly leaderboard last week after scoring 32 points for their Foxtrot – their joint highest score of the season so far.
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.