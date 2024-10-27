"Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution," her rep said in a statement. "She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson also told The Sun that they were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend "a medical emergency", where "an adult female was transported to hospital for further care".

JB Gill and Amy Dowden. BBC Pictures

Dowden returned to the hit BBC dance competition show this year after taking a year out of Strictly due to her diagnosis with grade three breast cancer, chemotherapy and other health complications.

On her first week back on the Strictly dancefloor, she was met with a standing ovation as lead judge Shirley Ballas said: "Amy, you're home where you belong and I have to say, that choreography was absolutely outstanding."

As one of the highest-ranking ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK, it's safe to say that fans had been waiting patiently for Dowden's return to Strictly.

Speaking previously about returning to the series after her year out, Dowden described it as "really surreal".

She explained: "I'll never forget watching at home the first year when Natasha Kaplinsky won. I'd never seen anything like it before on TV.

"At the time I was dancing and going to Blackpool regularly but to see it on TV was special so to be part of the anniversary feels surreal. I think it's going to be a real celebration of a series."

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:20pm tonight (27th October).

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.