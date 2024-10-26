Claudia Winkleman was on hand with one of her famous Strictly stats – and it was a moment of triumph for the pair, with a particular significance for Aljaž.

The co-host told Tasha and Aljaž: "I have a fact. That is the highest Halloween Samba ever, breaking your own record," as she pointed at the professional dancer.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Tasha Ghouri in Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

It was certainly a routine to remember as after completing their dance, Anton Du Beke gave the pair a coveted 10, saying: "You can have good weeks, you can have bad weeks. Last week wasn't a great week for you – this week was about as good a week as you could possibly have."

Craig Revel Horwood declared the dance to be simply "amazing", while Motsi Mabuse praised the "complex choreography", calling it "outstanding."

Previously, Aljaz danced a Samba with Helen George during Strictly's 2015 Halloween Week, scoring 34 points.

Of course, Aljaz has returned to the Strictly dancefloor this year, having been a mainstay on the BBC series since 2013 and leaving in 2022. Since his return, his partner Tasha has gone from strength to strength on the show, with the pair being a fan-favourite.

After their performance this evening, fans wasted no time in complimenting their Samba, with one fan writing on X: "I’m obsessed with Tasha & Aljaz, the characterisation was next level, the leg work is next level especially at the end, this was just perfect!"

Similarly, another fan noted how thrilled they were to have the pro on the show again, writing: "I’m just so happy that Aljaž is back on Strictly. He brings so much happiness, fun and joy."

When his return to Strictly was announced earlier this year, the professional dancer admitted that he was "ecstatic" to be back.

"I had an absolute ball during my nine-year stint on Strictly," he said. "During my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself, and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again.

"It feels so right to be coming back. I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course, and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

