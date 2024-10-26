Morrone shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote: "Pine & Roxana have been MIA workin hard to bring you The Night Manager Season 2."

While the image doesn't reveal much, we now know the name of Morrone's character is Roxana, as revealed in her post – it's previously been confirmed that the Daisy Jones & The Six star's role is set to be a major one in the upcoming instalment.

And, of course, Hiddleston is reprising his leading role as Jonathan Pine.

They will be joining returning characters such as Olivia Colman's Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie's Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge's Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone's Frisky and Noah Jupe's Daniel Roper.

There are a number of new faces joining the series too, with Diego Calva (Babylon), Indira Varma (Doctor Who), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) and Hayley Squires (Inside No. 9) all on board for The Night Manager season 2.

On the announcement of the returning cast, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said in a statement: "Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

"We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense."

Read more:

While we're starting to get some small titbits around the cast, not much else is known about the content of the new season itself. We do know, though, that the time between seasons will be reflected in the narrative and it will pick up eight years after the original series.

Speaking previously to Deadline about that time jump, Hiddleston said: "What I'm really excited by is that eight or nine years have passed since the first season."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "These characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years, and I think, hopefully our show will reflect that... and we can create the same sort of chemistry we made on the first one."

The Night Manager season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.