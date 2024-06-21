They will be joined by previously announced new stars Diego Calva (Babylon), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), Indira Varma (Doctor Who), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) and Hayley Squires (Inside No. 9).

Based on characters from John le Carré's 1993 novel, The Night Manager season 1 saw Hiddleston's character Jonathan Pine go head to head with arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

There’s been no word on whether Hugh Laurie will return on screen, but he will serve as an executive producer on season 2.

Plot details for the second instalment are being kept largely under wraps, but we do know that there will be a large time jump.

Hiddleston previously opened up about the delay between the first and second seasons, admitting they "took the time to try and get the story right".

"Principally, [author] John le Carré seemed so happy with our adaptation the first time and that was such a relief," he told Deadline. "So if we were to go again we needed to find the right story."

He added that he is "really excited" by the fact that "eight or nine years have passed since the first season and these characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years".

"So Jonathan Pine [Hiddleston's character] – le Carré calls him the close observer – has been alive in the world, and he will be eight or nine years older, just as I am," he continued.

"I just think it will be so fascinating to see where he is, what he's doing, how he's operating, what he's thinking, what's changed and what hasn't changed, and hopefully we can create the same sort of chemistry we made on the first one."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of season 2.

The Night Manager season 2 cast: New and returning stars

The confirmed cast members so far are as follows:

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine

Olivia Colman as Angela Burr

Noah Jupe as Danny Roper

Alistair Petrie as Alexander 'Sandy' Langbourne

Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew

Michael Nardone as Frisky

Camila Morrone as TBC

Indira Varma as TBC

Paul Chahidi as TBC

Hayley Squires as TBC

Read on for everything you need to know about the actors and who they're playing.

Tom Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine and Elizabeth Debicki as Jed Marshall in The Night Manager. BBC

Who is Jonathan Pine? A hotel manager and former soldier who finds himself infiltrating the world of a powerful arms dealer.

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Hiddleston is best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has appeared in the likes of Thor and The Avengers, as well as Loki. The star has also had major roles in Crimson Peak, Kong: Skull Island and High-Rise. Meanwhile, TV credits include The Hollow Crown, Kenneth Branagh's Wallander and The Essex Serpent.

Olivia Colman plays Angela Burr

Olivia Colman as Angela Burr in The Night Manager. BBC/The Ink Factory/Des Willie

Who is Angela Burr? An intelligence officer who runs a modest enforcement agency and is obsessed with bringing down Richard Roper. Angela was originally a male character in the novel.

What else has Olivia Colman been in? Legendary actress Colman started her career in comedy, before turning to dramatic work and appearing in the likes of of Broadchurch and The Crown. Film credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite, The Father, The Lost Daughter, The Mitchells vs The Machines and Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Noah Jupe plays Danny Roper

Noah Jupe in The Undoing. HBO

Who is Danny Roper? The son of arms dealer Richard Roper. His life is saved early in season 1 by Pine.

What else has Noah Jupe been in? Jupe has starred in major movies such as Ford v Ferrari and A Quiet Place. He has also previously appeared in Sky Atlantic’s The Undoing.

Alistair Petrie plays Alexander 'Sandy' Langbourne

Alistair Petrie as Rob in The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Massimiliano Giorgeschi

Who is Alexander 'Sandy' Langbourne? One of Roper’s trusted inner circle in season 1.

What else has Alistair Petrie? Sex Education fans will recognise Petrie from his role in the drama as Michael Groff. His other TV roles have included appearances in Funny Woman, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, Deep State, The Night Manager and Sherlock. The actor has also appeared in films including Hellboy, Rush and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Douglas Hodge plays Rex Mayhew

Douglas Hodge and Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too. SEAC

Who is Rex Mayhew? A Whitehall bureaucrat who sends Angela information when he thinks it might help her case in season 1.

What else has Douglas Hodge been in? Previous TV credits include Penny Dreadful and ITV drama The Town. The actor also starred as Sir Robert Loxley opposite Russell Crowe’s Robin Hood in 2010.

Michael Nardone plays Frisky

Michael Nardone as Neil McKinven in Traces. UKTV / Vishal Sharma

Who is Frisky? One of Roper’s henchmen.

What else has Michael Nardone been in? The star has appeared in a number of TV series including Silent Witness, River City, Rome, Merlin, Doctors, Line of Duty, Shetland, This is England '90, The Night Manager and Guilt. Meanwhile, film credits include Rogue One, Dune and Napoleon.

Camila Morrone plays TBC

Daisy Jones & The Six: Camila Morrone as Camila. Prime Video

What else has Camila Morrone been in? Morrone has starred in a number of films including Bukowski, Death Wish, Never Goin' Back and Valley Girl. The star also led the cast of musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six as Camila Dunne last year.

Indira Varma as TBC

Indira Varma as Khadija Khan in The Capture. BBC/Heyday/NBC Universal

What else has Indira Varma been in? Varma has previously appeared in TV series including Luther, Game of Thrones, Rome, Patrick Melrose, Carnival Row, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Capture and Extrapolations, as well as in the films Exodus: Gods and Kings and Official Secrets.

Paul Chahidi as TBC

Paul Chahidi as the Vicar in This Country. BBC

What else has Paul Chahidi been in? Fans will recognise Chahidi from his recent appearances in Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen and This Country.

Hayley Squires as TBC

Hayley Squires stars in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

What else has Hayley Squires been in? Squires previously starred in Steven Knight's reimagining of Great Expectations and TV drama The Essex Serpent. On the big screen, she is known for indie movies I, Daniel Blake, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Beau Is Afraid.

Diego Calva plays TBC

Diego Calva. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

What else has Diego Calva been in? Fans will recognise Calva from his previous roles in Babylon and Narcos: Mexico.

The Night Manager season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

