Dowden was partnered with JLS star JB Gill on the show until an injury on Halloween Week (Saturday 26th October 2024) forced her to visit a hospital and prevented her from performing on last Saturday's show.

JB danced his couple's choice dance to a medley of Bruno Mars tracks alongside Amy's colleague Lauren Oakley, with Dowden watching from the audience and cheering the pair on, even being reduced to tears by the performance after JB scored 39 points.

Now on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday (4th November 2024), it has been confirmed that Amy won't return to dance on the show this season.

Amy Dowden embraces JB Gill and Lauren Oakley on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson revealed: "Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

"Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley will step in as JB’s dance partner.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes."

Oakley herself previously responded to Amy stepping away last week on Instagram by writing: "Sending you so much love & well wishes @amy_dowden.

"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. I will look after @jbgill for you this week. I hope we make you proud."

Previously, following her first week back on the dance floor after her last absence, Dowden was met with a standing ovation.

Lead judge Shirley Ballas said: "Amy, you're home where you belong, and I have to say, that choreography was absolutely outstanding."

We look forward to seeing Amy back on the show dancing again soon.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

