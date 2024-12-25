With a Kylie Minogue dance routine on the cards, will she sashay to victory, or will her efforts prove to be a death drop?

Here's everything you need to know about the star before she hits the dance floor.

Who is Tayce?

Tayce on Strictly Christmas Special 2024. BBC

Age: 30

Instagram: @itstayce

Job: Drag Queen

Tayce Szura-Radix is a 30-year-old professional drag queen and model from Wales.

She first shot to prominence in 2021 as a contestant on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK – which in itself proved to be a notable season as filming was forced into postponement due to the Covid pandemic.

During her time on the show, she became a fan-favourite due to her quick wit during the confessionals and her runway fashion.

Despite landing in the bottom two four times, Tayce made it to the finale, becoming a "lip sync assassin" by repeatedly eliminating her contestants.

Since then she has been a brand ambassador for Coca-Cola and Absolut Vodka, and modelled in Jean-Paul Gaultier campaigns. Tayce has also co-hosted MTV series Queeriphany, where she spoke to stars about their coming out experience.

She uses she/her pronouns while in drag, and he/him pronouns out of drag.

What has Tayce said about joining Strictly's Christmas Special 2024?

Tayce and Kai Widdrington on Strictly Christmas Special 2024 BBC

"I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor," Tayce said at the announcement.

"My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and disco balls."

"I think the question is, are they ready for me?" Tayce told Fleur East on Strictly's It Takes Two, keeping quiet about what to expect.

"Honestly, MYOB [mind your own business]. That's for me to know, and you to find out!" she said. "But I'm going to bring the electric, the drama, the je ne sais quoi, the passion, and the fashion!"

Who is Tayce's professional dancer on the Strictly Christmas Special 2024?

Tayce and Kai Widdrington on Strictly Christmas Special 2024. BBC

Tayce will be partnered with Kai Widdrington for the Strictly Christmas Special.

Kai has been a member of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals since 2021, after spending three years on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars.

He has been partnered up with three celebrity contestants during his run – reaching the final with AJ Odudu in 2021 before being forced to withdraw due to injury.

He placed 15th with Kaye Adams in 2022, and 7th with Angela Rippon in 2023. He was one of two professionals to not receive a celebrity partner during the 2024 series.

Speaking about Kai, Tayce said: "Kai is amazing and such an attentive teacher, we also get on extremely well which is a bonus and adds to such great connection when dancing together."

What song are Tayce and Kai dancing to on Strictly's Christmas Special 2024?

Tayce and Kai will be performing to A Hundred Degrees by Kylie Minogue during the Christmas special.

However, it's not been revealed what type of dance they will be doing.

Who else is participating on Strictly Christmas Special 2024?

Cast of Strictly Christmas Special 2024 BBC

This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special contestants are:

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite dancing with pro Nikita Kuzmin

dancing with pro Comedian Josh Widdicombe dancing with Karen Hauer

dancing with Gladiators star Harry "Nitro" Aikines-Aryeetey dancing with pro Nancy Xu

dancing with pro TV and podcast presenter Vogue Williams dancing with pro Gorka Marquez

dancing with pro RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Tayce dancing with pro Kai Widdrington

dancing with pro Racing driver Billy Monger dancing with pro Nadiya Bychkova

Vogue was initially partnered with pro dancer Carlos Gu, but he had to pull out due to injury.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day (25th December) at 3pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

