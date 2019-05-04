Line of Duty: who is Gill Biggeloe?

Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) has made a surprise return to Line of Duty in series five, crossing paths with Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) for the first time since their fiery encounter at the end of series three.

The lawyer, who was called in to serve as legal counsel for AC-12 in series three after the mishandling of the Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes) case, pops up again as senior legal counsel to Rohan Sindwhani (Ace Bhatti), Central Police’s new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

It’s clear there’s more to this character than we first thought – but could she be part of the wider conspiracy? Let’s take a look at what we know so far…

Who is Gill Biggeloe in Line of Duty?

Gill was appointed as legal counsel to AC-12 for the entirety of series three, after questions were raised about the unit’s handling of the Lindsay Denton case. As you may recall, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) was accused of planting evidence and sleeping with the former police officer, who had been charged with aiding the set-up of an attack on a police convoy that saw the murder of Tommy Hunter, Jayne Akers and other police officers.

Gill and Ted had a brief flirtation, with the latter eventually rebuffing her advances as he felt uncomfortable breaking his vows, despite being separated from his wife.

In the series three finale, it appeared that she was attempting to stem the flow of police corruption cases in order to manage the public image of the police department.

“Anti-corruption is a double-edged sword,” she told Hastings in the series three finale. “We need to find just enough bent coppers to avoid accusations of a cover up, but not so many that the public starts to wonder if the police can be trusted.”

As we know, Hastings has always maintained he has a rather strict policy on bent coppers – so Biggeloe was shown the door.

However, in series five she is back, assisting the new police and crime commissioner and generally appearing at the most awkward times. With Hastings under suspicion and the pair coming ever closer, should we be suspicious about Biggeloe’s motives?

What has Gill Biggeloe done in Line of Duty series five?

Gill Biggeloe returned as legal counsel in episode two of the new series, when Hastings visited DCC Wise (Elizabeth Rider) and PCC Sindwhani (Ace Bhatti). The two awkwardly avoided direct eye contact, and Gill didn’t exactly assist Ted’s request for AC-12 access to the information on John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) undercover Operation Peartree.

In episode three, she visited AC-12 to put the burners on Ted, as the PCC was unhappy that Corbett was still at large. She suggested that DCC Wise, who oversees AC-12’s operations, was only appointed “because she’s a woman”. “Being female, she can’t be a mason,” she said. She also jokingly suggested that Ted had only promoted Kate over Steve because he is a sexist, and is attempting to cover his tracks.

Over dinner, she suggested that her superiors think that Hastings is “failing” in his attempts to apprehend Corbett, and urged him to “look after number one” and retire. Hastings brushed this suggestion off.

However, the two were then seen retiring to his hotel room, in possibly the most excruciating ‘amorous’ encounter of the series.

Huge cliffhanger at the end of #LineOfDuty… will Gill notice the flush isn't working? Tune in, next time. — John Harris (@Johncnharris) April 14, 2019

When Ted is about to be arrested in episode five on suspicion of corruption, Gill is there again, apparently offering assistance in acting as his legal counsel. Ted refuses, and she serves him a Regulation 15 notice, suspending him from active duty.

Should have gone with that early retirement idea, Ted #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/ptz0KcsQ9o — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 30, 2019

This alone is starting to fan viewers’ suspicions: every time Ted seems to be at a new low, Gill is there: is it that she is concerned, or does she simply want to watch him suffer?

This is H. She’s doing the dirty and framing #Hastings #LineOfDuty Too shifty and appearing everywhere….. pic.twitter.com/rOEtymcEdW — NDWestmarland (@NDWestmarland) April 28, 2019

We may find out when Line of Duty series five concludes this Sunday 5th May…