Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Week 10?

Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Week 10?

Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show

16988526-low_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Just seven couples remain in the competition, and the competition for the Glitterball Trophy is getting fiercer and fiercer. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?

Advertisement

We’ll be following along as Ashley, Charles, Joe, Faye, Stacey, Graeme and Lauren hit the dance floor in a bid to impress the judges.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly week 10 final leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 45

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 43

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 43

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 40

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 33

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 26

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 24

Screenshot 2018-11-24 at 20.16.47

Strictly week 10 individual dances

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 35 (7, 8, 10, 10)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 23 (5, 6, 6, 6)

How did the couples score in the Lindy-hop-athon?

1st: Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

2nd: Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

3rd: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 

4th: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 

5th: Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

6th: Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 

Advertisement

7th: Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 

FULL LIST: All the leaderboards from every week of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2017* Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Father Christmas, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy (BBC, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 17/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ++LIVE SHOW++ Strictly 2018 Celebrities and Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for week 10

Arlene Phillips (Getty)

Arlene Phillips makes Strictly Come Dancing return nine years after she was dropped from judging panel

Joe Sugg Strictly Come Dancing

We used statistics to prove that Joe Sugg is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show

Exclusive behind the scenes video interviews with the Strictly 2018 stars and their partners