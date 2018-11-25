Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Week 10?
Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly live show
Just seven couples remain in the competition, and the competition for the Glitterball Trophy is getting fiercer and fiercer. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?
We’ll be following along as Ashley, Charles, Joe, Faye, Stacey, Graeme and Lauren hit the dance floor in a bid to impress the judges.
- We used statistics to prove that Joe Sugg is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for week 10
- Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?
Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:
Strictly week 10 final leaderboard
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 45
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 43
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 43
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 40
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 33
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 26
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 24
Strictly week 10 individual dances
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 35 (7, 8, 10, 10)
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 23 (5, 6, 6, 6)
How did the couples score in the Lindy-hop-athon?
1st: Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
2nd: Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
3rd: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
4th: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
5th: Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
6th: Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
7th: Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard