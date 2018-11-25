Strictly Come Dancing LIVE leaderboard: What are the judges’ scores in Week 10?

Just seven couples remain in the competition, and the competition for the Glitterball Trophy is getting fiercer and fiercer. But who will make it to the top of the leaderboard – and who will find themselves in danger of the dreaded dance off?

We’ll be following along as Ashley, Charles, Joe, Faye, Stacey, Graeme and Lauren hit the dance floor in a bid to impress the judges.

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday – with live updates:

Strictly week 10 final leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 45

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 43

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 43

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 40

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 33

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 26

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 24

Strictly week 10 individual dances

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (8, 9, 9, 10)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 35 (7, 8, 10, 10)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 23 (5, 6, 6, 6)

How did the couples score in the Lindy-hop-athon?

1st: Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

2nd: Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

3rd: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

4th: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

5th: Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

6th: Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

7th: Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard