Luxembourg's Eurovision entry is headed into tonight's semi-final hoping to wow audiences, as she did when she impressed the jury and public and was selected to represent her home country in the song contest.

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Luxembourg currently sits as one of the most successful nations to take part in Eurovision, with five wins under its belt, and could entrant Eva Marija be the one to make that a sixth?

This year will mark Luxembourg's third time in the competition after opting out of Eurovision since 1993, and this could certainly be the year their luck changes.

So, where is there to know about Eva Marija as she prepares herself for Eurovision 2026? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Luxembourg Eurovision 2026 entry Eva Marija?

Eva Marija. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Instagram: @evamarijaaa

TikTok: @evamarijaaa

Eva Marija is a singer-songwriter and violinist whose musical career began at just three years old when she watched Alexander Rybak win Eurovision in 2009.

She went on to study violin, singing, piano and bass guitar across various genres at the Luxembourg Conservatory. At 14 years old, she performed across Luxembourg at youth concerts, theatre productions and festivals.

She is currently studying at the Institute for Contemporary Music Performance in London.

How old is Eva Marija?

Eva Marija is 20 years old, making her one of the youngest performers in this year's competition.

What nationality is Eva Marija?

Eva Marija is Luxembourgish, having been born in Luxembourg City.

She was born to Slovenian parents and is close to both cultures.

What has Eva Marija said about representing Luxembourg at Eurovision 2026?

Following her win at Luxembourg's selection competition, Eva told local radio station RTL Today: "It’s crazy how three minutes on stage can pivot your career. I'm also just getting used to my Instagram being a bit crazy right now."

What is Luxembourg's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Eva Marija will represent Luxembourg with the song Mother Nature. It is the first Luxembourgish entry in the contest to be performed entirely in English.

You can listen to the full track below.

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Where did Luxembourg come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Laura Thorn. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Luxembourg were represented by Laura Thorn last year, and finished in 22nd place at last year's contest, scoring 47 points.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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