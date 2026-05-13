It's advantage Bolton Wanderers heading into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final tie against Bradford City at Valley Parade on Thursday evening.

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Last Saturday's first leg was lacking in attacking quality but the one shot on target proved decisive as Trotters forward Amario Cozier-Duberry scored the only goal of the game in the second half. Bolton were inches away from doubling their lead as the post denied Cozier-Duberry a second goal moments later and they will hope that does not come back to haunt them.

It will be the second time in the space of a few weeks that Bolton chief Steven Schumacher, who made more than 100 appearances as a player for Bradford, has taken his team to Valley Parade. Johnny Kenny and Kayden Jackson traded goals in a 1-1 draw in April.

The hosts, meanwhile, are hoping to follow a path recently forged by Wrexham in winning back-to-back promotions to the Championship after climbing out of League Two last term.

To stand any chance of doing so, the Bantams will need to overturn the first leg deficit and punch their ticket for the play-off final at Wembley.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford v Bolton on TV and online.

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When is Bradford v Bolton?

Bradford v Bolton will take place on Thursday 14 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bradford v Bolton kick-off time

Bradford v Bolton will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Bradford v Bolton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bradford v Bolton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bradford v Bolton on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

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