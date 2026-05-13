Fearsome Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) has twisted the knife once again in Emmerdale, leaving Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in a seemingly impossible situation.

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Last month, Charity had the labour from hell when she gave birth in a lift with both husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and baby daddy Ross Barton (Michael Parr) present, while still keeping the huge secret that she wasn't acting as surrogate for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

After haemorrhaging, Todd took charge, while Ross was left holding baby Leyla. He quickly snapped out of any thoughts of parenthood and handed the child to Sarah and husband Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant).

Later that night, Charity asked Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) – one of the only villagers to be privy to the secret – to have a word with Ross and ensure that he stayed well away from the hospital.

Little did they realise, Todd had overheard, and decided to use this as leverage in her bullying against Jacob. She then asked Charity to get him to drop the complaint he'd made against her, otherwise she might be tempted to expose the secret.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was shocked to witness a kiss between Dr. Todd (Caroline Harker) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick). ITV

Although Charity was successful in changing his mind, the torment continued and he decided to return to the HR department. Todd knew that the evidence was stacked against her, and before the opportunity arose to be fired, she decided to take early retirement.

This has stirred up a number of other issues, as she firmly blames Jacob for losing out on a large chunk of her pension, and is now looking to get the cash back so that she can run the large house in Sheffield that her late father left for her.

When prospective romance Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) discovered her ambitions to move away, it signalled an end for their relationship. She was devastated, and heeded Charity's advice to not fall for someone so quickly.

However, in today's episode, Todd decided to skirt around Charity and make her feel incredibly awkward. During a darts match in The Woolpack, she decided to lock lips with Vanessa and glare in Charity's direction, making it clear that she was going nowhere.

She then dropped into conversation that her son Moses must be very proud of his "new sister" – Leyla. Ross quickly piped up to correct her, saying that he was actually Leyla's great uncle.

Charity was left wondering where she could find the money. ITV

Wanting to end the madness, Charity rushed in Todd's direction to Tug Ghyll and asked what her game plan was. Todd said that she wanted to live comfortably in the Sheffield house, and Charity asserted that she could probably only get her hands on £1,000.

Todd laughed her off, saying that The Woolpack was worth a lot more and she should sell her share of the boozer. She needed £10,000 by tomorrow, or she would blow Jacob and Sarah’s world apart.

Will Todd go through with her cruel plot?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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