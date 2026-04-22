Fearsome Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) has a new weapon in her arsenal in Emmerdale, and it could spell even more heartbreak for Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant).

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For months, Todd has manipulated and bullied Jacob at Hotten General, firstly making him feel incapable of ever achieving his dreams of becoming a doctor, and now trying to make it seem like he's obsessed with her.

She purposely mentioned his groomer Maya Stepney in a conversation, though made out that she had no idea of the connection. However, later that night during a chat with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), he discovered the truth and decided to confront her.

Todd continued to play ignorant, and so he was forced to head to Hotten General's HR department and lodge a complaint.

While in the meeting, he had no idea that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was going into labour on the other side of the building. Jacob is still under the illusion that she was acting as his and wife Sarah's (Katie Hill) surrogate, unaware that she actually fell pregnant with Ross Barton's (Michael Parr) child instead.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) gave birth in yesterday's episode. ITV

Very few people are privy to this jaw-dropping secret, though Charity's husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is aware that the baby might not be Jacob and Sarah's, and thinks that it could be his.

Charity also confided in Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), who made a grave error in today's episode.

After haemorrhaging during the birth, Charity was rushed off by doctors and Ross was left holding the baby. He soon realised the awkwardness of the situation and handed her over to Jacob and Sarah, who already began to dote over their 'daughter'.

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Ross stuck around the hospital, clearly concerned for Charity's wellbeing, and it didn't go unnoticed. She called Chas and asked her to confront him, though he quickly brushed off her belief that he wanted to play a part in the newborn's life.

Just metres away, Dr Todd listened intently to their conversation, clearly intrigued by what they were discussing.

While Jacob and Leyla announced that they were calling the baby Leyla, in a beautiful tribute to his late mother, Todd requested the medical files and made a huge discovery. Leyla's blood type did not match Jacob's, and once Charity was alone, she headed to the wards to ask why this might be.

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) has discovered the secret. ITV

Charity was spooked, saying that it must be a mistake and that Jacob and Sarah definitely were Leyla's parents. Todd offered to explain to her how blood types work – on the promise that nobody else need to know - but was disturbed by Mack.

She then made a cruel comment, warning Charity to manage her stress levels.

Is Todd about to expose the secret to Jacob in a bid to ruin his life?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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