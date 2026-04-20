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Emmerdale star teases "complex year" ahead for Charity Dingle after nightmare labour in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Emmerdale, which airs at 8pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 2:40 pm
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