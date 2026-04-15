DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) has a new theory about Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) human trafficking operation in Emmerdale - and it's bad news for Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).

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It's been a horrendous few months for Bear, who finally found freedom after being held captive on their farm, and subsequently murdering Ray. Living with Stockholm syndrome and unable to accept that what Ray had done to him was wrong, he handed himself into the police.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) hoped that by proving that his dad wasn't of sound mind when he committed the crime would allow for a lesser sentence. Walsh agreed that he was struggling, though following a short stint in a mental health institution, Bear discharged himself and was taken back into custody.

Earlier this week, the discovery of some new evidence left Paddy hopeful that Bear's name could finally be cleared. Bear had remembered some distinctive registration plates from a vehicle he was forced to clean blood off.

Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) did some digging, and discovered that the car they belonged to had been delivered back to a storage unit in Hotten. The villagers rushed to the containers, managing to gain access using the key that Paddy had conveniently found just days before.

DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) had a new theory about Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). ITV

DS Walsh was one of the first people on the scene, and she said that it could take a number of days to process the new evidence and determine whether it was permissible.

In today's episode, Paddy tried his upmost to stay positive about the discovery, unaware that things were taking a turn for the worse in the police interview room.

Bear was facing more questioning, and Walsh wanted to know how he knew intimate information about Ray and Celia's personal affairs. His solicitor warned that he didn't have to answer the questions, but Bear wanted to be completely honest.

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However, Bear couldn't anticipate what was about to hit him next. Walsh said that some bank statements had been recovered from the unit - and they were all in his name. Trying to think of why this might be, Bear began to recall the time Ray told him that he would be cared for in his absence.

To Walsh, this made it seem like Bear was actually Ray's partner in crime, and that he murdered him to take control of the vicious scheme.

Has Bear's careless admission landed him in even more trouble?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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