A race against time took place in Emmerdale today, as the residents scrambled to find some crucial evidence that could help Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

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She's currently facing the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars for double murder and human trafficking - crimes that were actually committed by evil Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

Moira was framed by Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), who was being blackmailed by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), so that the Tate clan could purchase Butler's Farm. Robert has since been left guilt-ridden, after learning that Moira was prepared to plead guilty to lessen her sentence.

She couldn't bare the thought of being apart from her family for such a long time, and hoped that the guilty admission would only see her locked up for around four years.

Robert knew that he had to do the right thing, and after managing to delete incriminating footage that Joe was using as leverage over him, he contacted Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to ask if he remembered anything about Moira's involvement with Celia and Ray.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) tried to find some crucial evidence. ITV

Bear was imprisoned on their farm for months, and was used by the mother and son on a number of occasions to dispose of evidence. During a chat with Robert, he explained that he was once asked to clean blood off a car and remove some number plates that were being kept at a storage unit.

As viewers will recall, this was from when Ray mowed down Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) in a bid to stop him spilling about their crimes.

Robert and partner Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) charged over to Hotten, where they met a disgruntled worker who was unwilling to allow them to view Ray's unit. He said that no container was under Ray's name, and as they couldn't provide any documentation to prove that they were his family, they wouldn't be able to gain access.

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They attempted to try and locate it themselves, before realising that there was over 100 boxes on the land.

Back at The Woolpack, the residents gathered to decide what their next move would be. Paddy and Marlon Dingle (Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock) remembered a key that they'd found on Celia's land last week, which was marked 'HSU'.

Wasting no time, Robert, Aaron, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) made their way back to Hotten. The security guard activated an alarm as they unlocked the unit, finding the car number plates and several other artefacts that could help prove that Moira wasn't responsible.

DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) explained that the evidence might not be logged in time. ITV

This gave Moira's husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) a glimmer of hope, and he rushed to the prison - where she was making her way to court - to tell her not to plead guilty.

However, back at the storage site, DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) warned that her solicitor would have to contact the CPS to try and adjourn the court, as it would take time for them to log all of the new evidence and the jury could reach a verdict before that point.

Will Moira be sent down for good?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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