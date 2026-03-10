Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been left devastated in Emmerdale, after discovering wife Moira's (Natalie J Robb) almighty decision to end their turmoil.

As well as being dealt an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, he's also dealing with the fact their homestead – Butler's Farm – has been partially acquired by devious Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

He's gained the share in the most underhand way possible, by forcing Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) to frame Moira for double-murder and human trafficking. She's since been imprisoned, and until yesterday, was largely unaware of what was happening on the outside world.

Cain reached breaking point, and was forced to admit to Moira the full extent of his diagnosis, as well as the fact that Joe was pressuring him to sell the other half of Butler's. If he refused, Joe would go to the police with evidence that incriminated Cain for stealing two of his cars.

Moira, although initially angry, realised that her husband was acting in their family's best interests and urged him to focus on their health.

Kim Tate (Claire King) visited Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in prison. ITV

In today's episode, Kim Tate (Claire King) warned Joe to leave the Dingles alone, despite his insistence that the deal was almost finalised. It was clear that he wasn't going to stop pressuring Cain, and she had to take matters into her own hands.

She headed to the prison after receiving a visiting order from Moira, and was intrigued by what she had to say. Kim was gobsmacked to learn that Moira had come to terms with the fact she'd have to sell Butler's, and was offering her first refusal on the condition she matched the original offer.

Moira revealed that she wanted to ease the pressure on Cain, and when Kim questioned what was wrong, she confided in her about his illness. Her only request was that she could still access the land where daughter Holly was buried, so that she could pay tribute to her.

Meanwhile, back in the village, he was having a series of difficult conversations with his extended family about what was going on.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) revealed the news to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). ITV

The truth allowed some closure for Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), who has been warring with husband Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren-Plant) over the recent car thefts. He now knew why she was unable to open up about the motive, and was simply fulfilling her grandfather's wish for nobody to know about the cancer.

Joe then arrived at The Woolpack, catching Cain and revealing what Moira had done. He was in complete disbelief, and refused to accept the truth.

How will Cain deal with such a huge life change?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

