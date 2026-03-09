Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has finally disclosed the extent of his aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis to wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) in an emotional episode of Emmerdale.

The instalment entirely focused on the Dingle patriarch's ongoing turmoil, with the latter half being a two-hander between the two characters.

It's been a troubling time for the family, which kicked off when Moira was framed for double-murder and human trafficking. She's since been imprisoned, and with evidence stacked up against her, it doesn't look like she's going to be freed anytime soon.

Cain is also at risk of losing their homestead, Butler's Farm, which is now partially owned by scheming Joe Tate (Ned Porteous). He wants to acquire the other 50 per cent, and will seemingly stop at nothing to get his hands on it.

In the meantime, Cain has been suffering in silence. Only granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), GP and friend Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and unlikely ally Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) know that he will have to undergo a radical prostatectomy and radiotherapy to rid the disease.

Moira thought that the cancer was under control, and that doctors would be monitoring it.

In today's episode, Cain contemplated giving up and handing over the rest of Butler's to Joe. It would be a mammoth decision to make, but one that would ultimately save him from financial ruin.

He then headed to the pub, where Sarah's husband Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) urged her to open up about why she had been involved in some recent car thefts with her grandfather. She declined to explain, knowing that it would betray Cain's wish to keep his prostate cancer under wraps.

Cain could see how much his secret was beginning to impact others, and wandered off to the gents. He was alarmed to see blood in the toilet bowl, and made a last-minute appointment with Liam.

Fortunately, he revealed that the blood was as a result of a urinary tract infection – something which he may be more susceptible to because of his illness. He once again encouraged his friend to speak to Moira and be honest.

In the prison, she broke down after hearing the truth. She jumped up to hug her husband, but was warned to sit down and break contact by the prison guards.

Moira was even more stunned to hear that they could soon lose both their home and business, and that Cain's reckless behaviour against Joe was the catalyst for their feud. She told him to put his health first, and to come clean to their sons Kyle and Isaac about everything.

Given Kyle lost his mum Amy last year, Cain feared that it would have a horrible effect on the youngster's wellbeing.

Moira reasoned that the Dingles had dealt with cancer before, and their huge support network would help him through the difficult months ahead.

Will Cain heed her advice?

