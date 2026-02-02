A dark cloud continues to lurk over Emmerdale, in the wake of Celia Daniels' (Jaye Griffiths) and Anya Berisha's (Alia Al-Shabibi) bodies being found on Butler's Farm.

As we know, Anya died after a lengthy illness while enslaved on Celia and son Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) homestead, and the pair forced Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to bury her. In a cruel twist, Celia wrapped her in a blanket belonging to Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

In the aftermath, Ray - who was longing to be free from his mother's clutches - drove a knife into her back and seemingly placed her into the same shallow grave.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) were questioned over the deaths. ITV

Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) became convinced that Anya was dead, and after hearing an intriguing clue from Bear about a red ribbon being used as a marker, she went to investigate.

Tragically, she found some disturbed soil and realised what had happened.

In today's episode, police swarmed Butler's and arrested Moira and husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) on double murder. Their family watched on in horror as they were carted off.

At the station, both parties professed their innocence, with Cain stating that if he was to kill someone, he wouldn't then stash their remains away on his own land. But for Moira, the evidence was stacked up against her.

She was stunned when DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) explained that her DNA had been found on the blanket, and that Celia couldn't have framed her as she was the other body.

After a day in custody, the CPS then gave the go-ahead for her to be charged with double murder. A furious Cain chased after her as she was loaded into the back of a police van.

Meanwhile, in the village, Ruby wanted to speak to Bear about Anya.

Bear (Joshua Richards) told an oblivious Ruby (Beth Cordingly) about Ray's (Joe Absolom) death. ITV

She knew that he was keeping his cards close to his chest, unaware that his son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) was shielding him from revealing the grisly truth surrounding his responsibility for Ray's death.

An oblivious Ruby charged in and demanded answers, and was disgusted to hear Ray painted as a good man who wanted to help Anya. The conversation clearly became too much for Bear to deal with, and he began to break down.

Ruby tried to offer reassurance, saying that all Ray wanted to do was control him, and that he deserved to die a slow and painful death.

"It's all my fault," cried Bear.

Is Ruby about to place the puzzle pieces together?

