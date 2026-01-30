Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) got more than she bargained for when she went searching for answers in today's Emmerdale.

It comes following concerns for Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi), who was enslaved and forced to work by Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) last year.

As viewers will recall, Ruby was one of the first village residents to meet Anya, when she was found in the back of a van trying to escape her captors.

Ruby (Beth Cordingly) was determined to discover what had happened to Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi). ITV

She was unaware of Anya's predicament, and believed that she had travelled from her home country as a stowaway. Realising she was unwell, Ruby offered to put her up at The Mill, something which enraged husband Caleb (William Ash).

In retaliation, Caleb offered the troubled girl £10,000, which she took and then ran off towards Leeds. Unfortunately, Ray soon caught up with her and brought her to his farm.

Within weeks she became seriously ill, and died when they refused to take her to hospital. Vile Ray and Celia ordered that Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) bury her in Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) land, and her grave was marked by a red ribbon that belonged to her daughter.

Earlier this week, Ruby found Bear looking for the ribbon, and began to realise that something terrible might have happened. She reported it to the police, who weren't exactly willing to cooperate with her claims.

However, in today's episode, they had no choice to investigate when Ruby and Caleb found the thread tied to a tree, with a mound of disturbed soil beside it.

Tents were set up, and Moira was told that they were beginning a search. Despite being questioned about her involvement with Celia, Moira felt she had nothing to hide and continued with her evening.

Anya's body has been found. ITV

Shortly afterwards, Ruby watched in horror as a body was carried out of the tent.

She broke down in Caleb's arms, not wanting to look at the sad discovery. But there was a further twist - something which Caleb thought she should see.

A second body emerged, meaning that Anya wasn't the only one who had perished.

But who is it? Could it be Celia, who was killed by Ray at the beginning of the month?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

