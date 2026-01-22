Wonder no more – we finally have the answer to who killed Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) in Emmerdale.

Ad

The crook's body was seen being dragged through the village at the beginning of January, and was later spotted in the back of an oblivious Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) van during the Coronation Street crossover instalment.

Up until today, we've been none the wiser as to who actually killed him, though a number of suspects have been pushed to the forefront throughout this week's flashback episodes.

Now, each piece of the puzzle has been pieced together to give viewers the bigger picture.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ray was seen standing over his dead mum, Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) corpse, before making his way upstairs to confirm whether she really had killed Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). Sickened by the sight of his body lay on the ground, he rushed out and headed to Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) cottage in the hope she'd agree to start a new life together.

However, Laurel had been tipped off about his crimes by Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle), and was repulsed at the thought of letting a drug dealer into her home. Her son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) was similarly enraged and raced over to confront him.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Meanwhile, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) had confiscated a knife from Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and promised to sort Ray out himself. He stole a shotgun from Butler's Farm, but his plans were waylaid when he stumbled across missing April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).

Elsewhere, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) had learnt from Dylan that Bear had spent months enslaved and was now dead. He ran out of the house and grabbed him, demanding answers.

When Ray threatened his young daughter Eve, he knew that there wasn't much he could do and that the police would be no help. Arthur was just moments away, and after his own confrontation, he grabbed his bag of drugs and cash from his car.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was furious to learn of his dad's fate. ITV

Watching from afar was recently-revived Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), who had promised ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) that he'd track down Ray and get justice for April and Dylan.

He seized the opportunity, while Ray was alone, to wrestle him into the village hall and onto the ground. Graham's efforts proved futile when an intrigued Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) heard the commotion and went to investigate.

Graham knew that he couldn't risk Joe finding out that he was alive, and scarpered.

This gave Ray the perfect opportunity to leave himself, and he made his way towards Dylan. Dragging the teen into Tenant House, he then launched an attack on Paddy.

It transpired that Bear (Joshua Richards) was alive. ITV

Dylan begged him to stop, when suddenly, the trio got more than they bargained for with the sudden return of Bear. The former wrestler tackled Ray into a headlock, squeezing the life out of him in front of Paddy and Dylan.

They screamed out to him, but before long, Ray slumped to the ground. He was dead.

As we know, Paddy is still searching for his estranged dad. Does he flee after the incident, and where has he gone?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.