It's another wild week in Emmerdale, with the aftermath of the flashback week still leaving some villagers with questions.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is hopeful that dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) is still alive, and Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is rocked by the news Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi) could be dead.

Meanwhile, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has another issue on her plate - the fact presumed dead Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is very much alive, and she's been in contact with him.

It's not long before he makes his presence known, arriving at Home Farm to the surprise of Kim (Claire King) and Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

Elsewhere, Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) is hiding a mammoth secret from mum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) in the wake of Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) murder.

Here's a look at everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 26th and Friday 30th January.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is hopeful. ITV

The villagers are still reeling from the news of Celia and Ray's wrongdoings, and Ruby is stunned to realise that Anya may well be dead.

Rhona urges everyone to move on from last year's darkness, but Paddy is still in turmoil. He fronts up to a conversation with DS Walsh, hoping she has an update on Bear.

She tells him that the police need to speak with Celia about Bear's murder, and a hopeful Paddy waits until she's out of earshot to tell Dylan.

He delivers Walsh's news to Dylan (Fred Kettle). ITV

2. Victoria Sugden is troubled by her John murder secret

Vic (Isabel Hodgins) killed brother John (Oliver Farnworth). ITV

Vic is still on edge, waiting for her huge secret to be exposed. As viewers know, she killed brother John at the conclusion of the epic Coronation Street crossover episode, with Joe secretly recording the encounter from afar.

He's since been blackmailing Vic and Robert, hoping they'll hand over their shares of Butler's Farm.

Robert tries to ensure her that she did the right thing, but she's weighed down by the fact she's still a killer and she'll never be able to recover from that.

3. Arthur Thomas hides Ray Walters's drugs earnings

Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) has no idea that Arthur (Alfie Clarke) has Ray's money. ITV

Following on from flashback week, in which we saw Arthur take Ray's loot from his car in the moments prior to his death, Laurel is glad to have turned a corner with her son.

He's relieved that she hasn't clocked the huge amount of cash he's concealing, and quickly hides it in the pocket of his hoody.

It doesn't take long for his sudden windfall to come to light, with April noticing that her mate is suddenly flush with cash. However, when she ruins his illusions about the drugs trade, he's left guilt-ridden to think he's profiting from her family's misery.

He's troubled when he realises the impact of Ray's actions on April's family. ITV

Later, alone outside of Smithy Cottage, he finds himself unable to return some of the money to their rightful home.

4. The Tates receive a blast from the past as Graham Foster returns from the dead

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) pays Rhona (Zoe Henry) a visit. ITV

Probably the biggest twist to come out of Corriedale was the fact that the very-much dead and cremated Graham Foster was still alive.

Rhona is gobsmacked to see her ex-boyfriend waiting for her in the surgery, and is frustrated that he's been ignoring her repeated attempts to get back in touch. The two are soon disturbed by Joe and he has to rush into another room, and Rhona doesn't know what to say when he mentions seeing Graham in the village.

Graham listens in, rattled to hear how close Joe now is with Kim.

Kim (Claire King) and Joe's (Ned Porteous) jaws are on the floor. ITV

Later, when Joe offers to buy her a new horse to replace Ice, Kim rebuffs his offer and says that it would be impossible to bring the dead back to life. Little does she know!

Just as the words leave her mouth, Graham emerges from the shadows and proves her wrong. Kim and Joe are in disbelief, both finding it difficult to accept what has happened.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.