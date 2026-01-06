John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) – one of Emmerdale's most twisted villains – was killed off in yesterday's Coronation Street crossover, Corriedale.

His reign of terror may now finally be over, but there are set to be some serious repercussions in the aftermath.

As viewers saw, John's husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) turned the tables and held him at gunpoint, instructing him to drive to Hotten Police Station and hand himself in.

John wasn't prepared to give up without a fight and tried to wrestle the weapon out of his hands, taking his hands off the wheel and crashing into Corrie's Swain family.

He then raced off into the woods, knocked out copper Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) and shot Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). However, by the end of the episode, he was dead.

John Sugden died during Corriedale. ITV

Sister Vic (Isabel Hodgins) was stood over his body, clearly responsible for the act.

Today's episode offered us some flashbacks to piece together what had happened. Vic was visited by John, who ordered her and young son Harry to flee the country with him and Aaron, and attempted to sedate them both until he had formed his plan.

Vic attempted to rush away, but he grabbed her and injected the meds into her neck. Out cold, once she woke up, she made her way to the woodland to track him down.

Vic tried to cover her tracks. ITV

A scuffle ensued when she finally found him, and when he tried to silence her, she cut him in the neck with a knife. Terrified of the consequences, she wiped evidence off the bladed article and then planted it in his hand.

Little did she realise, someone was watching from afar, and recording the whole ordeal – Joe Tate (Ned Porteous)!

Will he use this information against her?

