Rejoice! Corriedale airs next week, with the Emmerdale residents meeting those from Coronation Street for one very special evening. A devastating pile-up on a road just outside of Hotten will see the two worlds combine for the very first time.

Ad

It all kicks off when Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) forms a plan to get rid of John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) - with devastating consequences - and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) drives pregnant Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) off to the airport to confess her big baby secret.

Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) operation is exposed, and there are fears for Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) safety.

Here's a day-by-day guide to everything that's happening in Emmerdale between Monday 5th and Friday, 9th January.

Emmerdale day-by-day guide

Monday, 5th January (30 minute episode at 7pm)

Marlon is relieved to see April - but will there be repercussions? ITV

We kickstart the week on a rather ominous note... a lifeless body is being dragged away by a mystery assailant. But who is dead, and who is responsible?

Across the village, John is bound and gagged at The Mill, with a gun aimed at him. In a bid to convince him that he is still devoted, Aaron knocks Robert unconscious and suggests a life away from Emmerdale.

They prepare to flee, sealing the deal with a kiss. However, when they get into the car, Aaron takes opportunity to grab the gun and orders his ex-husband to drive to the police station and hand himself in.

Mackenzie orders Charity to get into his car... ITV

When Robert awakes, he pleads with Joe to help and they race in their direction. Despite being held at gunpoint, John is still in control of the car and presses down on the accelerator as Aaron grabs the steering wheel. The car veers out of control on a dark and stormy road...

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is furious to learn that Charity isn't pregnant with Sarah and Jacob's baby, and is desperate to tell them the truth. Hiding his feelings, he tells her to get in his car and charges into the night to stop them at the airport.

John tries to wrestle the gun from Aaron. ITV

Charity soon realises that he knows about her lies when he puts his foot down on the pedal, believing that he's spotted Cain and Moira's car in front.

Elsewhere, Laurel is left guilt-ridden as she stashes something away in a drawer, Rhona makes a secret call and Marlon sends a suspicious text. Ross pulls up outside the vets with a dishevelled April, and it's clear that everyone is hiding something.

But could there be more repercussions from Celia and Ray imminent?

Monday 5th January (Hour-long Corriedale crossover at 8pm)

Sarah and Jacob have no idea of what awaits them... ITV

Cain and Moira, driving Sarah and Jacob to Manchester Airport, are blinded by Mackenzie's headlights. He quickly stamps on the break, watching on in horror as Mack and Charity are sent flying through a fence and into a field.

Following a multi-vehicle pile-up, which involves several residents of Weatherfield, traffic is stretched back along the route. A small van pulls up and the driver glances backwards at a terrified woman who is bound and gagged.

Who are they?

Will everyone be OK? ITV

Luckily, emergency services aren't too far behind and cart everyone off to Hotten General. The drama isn't quite over, as life changes forever for some residents...

Tuesday, 6th January (30 minute episode at 8pm)

Everyone is shellshocked following the incident... ITV

There's complete carnage at the hospital as revelations come to the forefront over what happened.

Someone makes a confession, and the perpetrator is relieved when they no longer have a finger pointed at them. Little do they realise, someone has watched and videoed their every move.

There's a shadow cast over one beloved character, who has no idea they're in mortal danger.

Wednesday 7th January (30 minute episode at 8pm)

April opens up to her family. ITV

April has told her family everything and is adamant they go to the police, but there are more shocks to follow – she reveals that Bear has been held at Celia's farm for months as a slave.

Before anyone can consider what to do next, they realise that their actions could have serious consequences.A deal is made – and there's a betrayal.

Thursday 8th January (30 minute episode at 8pm)

Bob is forced to break the news to his neighbours. ITV

Bob arrives at The Woolpack and tells all about Ray and Celia's disgusting operation.

Paddy returns home, and Rhona invites him in to break the terrible news. He's taken aback, but tells April and Dylan that it isn't their fault and that they must now focus on the fact Bear is still unaccounted for.

Paddy reassures Dylan. ITV

Elsewhere, Moira is sickened when Ross tells her about Ray and Celia's crimes.

Friday 9th January (30 minute episode at 8pm)

Paddy is determined to track down his dad. ITV

The police speak to Paddy about Bear, telling him that he should prepare for the worst. He meets up with Rhona, Marlon and April, each hoping that their nightmare will soon be over, but the teen is still certain that she'll be arrested for Callum's 'murder' eventually.

At the depot, Jai prepares to head on a haulage run to Manchester. Caleb tells him that it'll have to wait until tomorrow – unaware of the body lying inside the van.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.