The deaths of Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) have huge repercussions for the residents of Emmerdale next week.

One resident implies that Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) may have been in on their scheme and she's soon arrested, while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is chief suspect when Ray's body is found in the back of his van.

Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Paddy Dingle (Domitnic Brunt) struggle in the wake of recent events.

Here's a look at everything happening between Monday 12th and Friday 16th January.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. The police arrest Moira Dingle for human trafficking

Questions are asked about what happened to Celia and Ray... ITV

Police swarm the village and dart up to Butler's Farm to interview the staff, now aware that Celia and Ray were operating a modern slavery operation from a neighbouring property.

Moira goes to collect Cain from hospital, while Robert and Vic try their utmost to paint her in a positive light during their interview. Sneaky Joe doesn't realise what he's done when he implies that she may not be the innocent party.

Joe's words have huge repercussions for Moira. ITV

When she arrives home, DS Walsh pushes her for answers over her working relationship with Celia, and a search warrant is issued. Moira doesn't stop their investigations, confident that there's nothing to hide, but as viewers know – there is!

When Celia forced Bear to bury Anya in the field, she wrapped her body in one of Moira's blankets. Will they find this shocking 'evidence'?

Later, Moira is carted away by the police, and Caleb helps Cain find the best lawyer possible.

2. Jai Sharma is chief suspect following the murder of Ray Walters

Did Jai kill Ray? ITV

The police also search the depot, as part of their query into the drugs pushing that Celia and Ray were involved in. They're convinced that Caleb Miligan International must have had some part to play in shifting the narcotics around.

Jai, Caleb and Billy are stunned when Ray's body is found in a van, and are under pressure when the police try to work out just who might have had access to the vehicle.

Caleb isn't convinced by his alibi. ITV

Caleb is convinced that somebody working at the depot is a killer, but Jai is convinced that Celia is the one responsible.

The next day, DC Stewart asks whether there's any unusual connection between Jai and Ray, and takes note when Caleb tells them about his previous marriage to Laurel.

3. Ray's death looms over Laurel Thomas

Laurel snaps when she sees Marlon. ITV

Laurel and Arthur are stunned to hear that Ray's body has been found, and she heads to church to pray. She tears strips off Marlon for not telling her about Ray sooner, and he is hurt by the magnitude of her words.

DS Walsh is intrigued by her relationship with Ray, and suggests that Jai might have been jealous of their connection. She's adamant that he wasn't responsible, but Jai is still taken in for questioning.

Gossip flies around the village, something which deeply upsets Laurel, and all eyes are on Jai. He gets defensive and points the finger at April and Dylan before storming out.

4. Paddy Dingle is traumatised by Bear Wolf's disappearance

Paddy is heartbroken. ITV

Paddy breaks down when Mandy calls him from Ireland and Dylan is unsure of how to console him. The search to find Bear continues, but little evidence is coming their way.

Lewis tries to comfort Paddy, but accidentally makes him more upset. They have no idea that there's a newly disturbed grave that has been dug beside Anya...

5. The villagers react to the news of Ray's passing

Billy breaks the news to the villagers about Ray's death. ITV

It's safe to say that everyone in the village is rocked to the core about what happened, and they can't quite believe when Billy breaks the news that Ray's body has been found at the depot.

Someone watches on, looking shifty...

Dylan is in disbelief, not wanting to believe that Ray manipulated them, and storms out. Meanwhile, Kim is suspicious of Joe, who played a part in Moira's arrest.

She eventually decides she doesn't want to know and urges him to stay out of it, but when alone, Joe makes a secret phone call and asks for an update.

Who is he calling?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

