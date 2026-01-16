Probably the biggest twist to come out of the Emmerdale crossover with Coronation Street was the fact that Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), the guardian of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) and third husband of Kim Tate (Claire King), was still alive.

Yes, that man has seemingly survived a cremation. Anything can happen in soapland!

In the moments prior to his 'death', Graham had been crossed Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), who struck him with a log, dragged his body through some woodland, ploughed into him in his car and then sent him spiralling off a cliffside.

The two men then fought one final battle, and Graham was 'killed' by a torch being whacked across his head.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) was almost certainly dead. ITV

Some time later, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) found his body and Detective Inspector Dent (Linda Armstrong) was then one of the first authorities on the scene to witness his grisly 'demise'. Kim organised a funeral that only she could attend.

However, it's almost six years later, and Graham is back. He was seen driving a van containing a tied and bound Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown), and when he went to survey the multi-vehicle pile-up that was happening on the road ahead, she managed to escape.

Rushing through the nearby woodland, Corrie copper Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) called out for her to stop, and noticed she had cable ties wrapped around her wrists. How Jodie and Graham know one another is yet to be revealed.

An injured Joe was lay on the roadside, and Graham stood over his body before fleeing. However, seeing his estranged ward clearly brought back a lot of memories, and he later paid a visit to Hotten General to watch over him.

Joe, who was recovering from his injuries, seemed to recognise his figure stood in the doorway.

DI Dent (Linda Armstrong) is hiding something from Joe (Ned Porteous)... ITV

In tonight's episode, convinced that there was something unusual going on, Joe met with a private investigator at The Hide Bistro with fiancée Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley). She had brought along DI Dent to confirm that Graham was dead when she found him.

However, what Joe didn't realise was that Dent wasn't being exactly truthful.

Outside in her car, she took off her jacket to reveal an unusual tattoo on her arm – a sword with 'Who Dares Wins' written below – and took an intriguing phone call. She told the person on the end of the line, presumably Graham, that she had only told Joe what he needed to know.

Did Dent help Graham fake his death?

