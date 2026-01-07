Producer Laura Shaw has confirmed we will get answers on how Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has returned to Emmerdale.

The ITV soap aired a shocking return from the dead for the complicated character, who was first introduced in 2017 as the enforcer and father figure of businessman Tom Waterhouse, later revealed to be a scheming Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

In Monday’s Corriedale episode, we saw a hooded figure observe a disastrous car pile-up while keeping a mysterious woman named Jodie bound and gagged in the back of his van.

The same figure was later seen standing over an unconscious Joe before returning to the van and finding Jodie had escaped.

Later, the figure was shown to be Graham, and he was watching over Joe receiving treatment at Hotten General Hospital.

Graham then placed a call to back out of a job for someone. Naturally, we are full of questions, but importantly, is Graham back for good?

What will Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) say? ITV

Series producer Laura Shaw confirmed: “A familiar face is returning to the village full-time! None other than Graham Foster will make a sensational comeback.”

Of course, some people will be impacted more than others by Graham’s return from the dead after being apparently murdered in a high-profile whodunnit storyline in January 2020 by his girlfriend Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) evil ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

Shaw teased: “His return will have massive repercussions for both Kim, with whom he shares a complex love and hate relationship, and Rhona, who was about to run away with him.”

Graham Foster's apparently dead body was found back in January 2020. ITV

Of course, fans as well as the characters who Graham was close to will have a lot of questions about how he is alive, considering how violent his end seemed - and how we saw his corpse.

“Graham will explain exactly what happened six years ago when he was ‘killed’,” revealed Shaw, “but the question will be whether Joe can ever forgive his father-figure for allowing him to believe he was dead.”

There certainly will be no end of drama when Graham returns, but we’ll have to wait and see what he’s been up to…

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX from 7am.

