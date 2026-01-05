❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale legend makes shocking return from the dead in explosive Corriedale twist
The Tate family is set to get a blast from the past in upcoming episodes.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 8:58 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad