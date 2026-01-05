Emmerdale has kicked off the week with the death of villainous Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

Ad

Let's face it, with a multitude of enemies in the famed village, it was only a matter of time before he met his maker.

The crook had been blackmailing April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) for months, after she told her family about the drugs operation Ray and his adoptive mother Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) had entwined her in.

They are also under the illusion that April is a murderer, after Ray let her believe that she'd killed a man that had paid him to sleep with her.

Ray is dead! ITV

The devious duo have also been operating a modern slavery scheme at their farm, with one of the forced workers being Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). After learning that Celia had killed Bear, and amid her insistence that they flee the area, Ray stabbed her in the back with a knife.

He then rushed to Main Street to tell girlfriend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) the good news – they were free from Celia and could be together forever. However, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) had already divulged his wicked ways, and Laurel wanted nothing to do with him.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

In today's episode, as the day began, there was a sense of something on the horizon... a Coronation Street crossover perhaps? Everyone was setting up for the day, but on the outskirts of the Yorkshire settlement, Ray's body was being dragged across the floor.

Elsewhere, a furious Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) ordered Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) into his car so that he could confront her about the damning baby secret she's been keeping, and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) held twisted John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) at gunpoint, demanding he drive himself to Hotten cop shop and hand himself in.

Marlon and Rhona were relieved to see April - but has something gone on? ITV

Meanwhile, April's step-mum Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) made an unusual phone call. She asked the receiver whether they were finished with their job, and asked them to call her back.

Husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was also behaving unusually, saying that he'd spent the morning looking for April.

She had disappeared after a confrontation with Ray in an area of woodland last week, where he tried to kill her. Feeling guilty for all of his wrongdoings, he let her go on the condition she took herself far away.

Could Laurel be responsible? ITV

However, during her absence, April has seemingly met up with Ross Barton (Michael Parr), who asked her not to mention their interaction or what had gone on.

The final suspect was Laurel, who was seen cleaning a pair of scissors.

So, with April, Rhona, Marlon, Ross and Laurel unveiled as suspects – who killed Ray, and how did he die?

Read more:

Corriedale airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Monday, 5th January.

Add Coronation Street and Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.