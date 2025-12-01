ITV has unveiled a first look at the dramatic Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode that is due to air in the New Year.

The instalment, which will kickstart a new daily broadcast pattern for both flagship soaps, will see our much-loved Weatherfield and Hotten locals come together for one special evening.

Details on how this will be facilitated have been pretty scarce up until now, with a new trailer showing that a multi-vehicle pile-up will be at the epicentre of the action.

It's pretty safe to assume that criminal John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) will crop up in some respect, given wanted posters have been spotted in Weatherfield Police Station.

The drama takes place on a dark and stormy road near Hotten. ITV

It's also been strongly implied that Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is the 'bridezilla' that wedding planner Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is dealing with in Manchester.

Whatever happens, it's bound to be a night that changes lives forever. Lives are on the line as a horrific storm hits a dark, country road in Hotten, as a few familiar voices cry out...

How the pile-up happens remains to be seen. ITV

Alongside the already confirmed Vicky Myers and Danny Miller, who play Lisa Swain and Aaron Dingle, the trailer shows that David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) and Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) as the latest cast members to join the line-up.

What exactly causes the disaster remains to be seen, but it's not one to be missed.

New pictures, alongside a combined logo, show a fire ball erupting from an overturned vehicle as someone lies on the floor.

Another shows a silhouette of a man strolling past another overturned car, as a fire engine races towards the scene in a cloud of smoke.

ITV has promised that Corriedale is "just the start of the drama", with the aftermath giving us "murderous intent, death, destruction, closely-guarded secrets, and lies".

In October, Corrie producer Kate Brooks teased what was ahead.

The episode will air in the New Year. ITV

"Filming's been brilliant and we've got a brilliant director and scripts. The actors are loving it because it's so different and unique from what they've ever done before," she revealed.

"The mood and camaraderie is really infectious!"

She continued: "I can't help but imagine what my mum is going to be like watching this episode. She'll be so beside herself because as a soap fan, the idea of sitting down with your two favourite shows with all your favourite characters in this massive, unmissable piece of tele, it's amazing.

Luckily, emergency services aren't far behind. ITV

"Everyone's worked so hard on this behind the scenes. The cast have been amazing, but behind the scenes, it's been quite a feat logistically to get everything in the right place.

"It's a testament to how hard and how passionate all people are. Everyone's put their hearts and souls into it."

