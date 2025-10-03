Corriedale will air on ITV, STV, ITVX and YouTube in early 2026, welcoming in the start of the new soap "power hour schedule", with each show screening 30-minute episodes every weekday.

Emmerdale will air from 8pm and Coronation Street from 8:30pm.

Filming is already under way and includes an "ambitious stunt that will have everlasting consequences for everyone involved".

Details of which characters are involved are being kept under wraps for the time being, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted some crossovers already happening, offering a huge clue as to who might be involved.

In a recent scene on Coronation Street, fans spotted a wanted poster of fugitive criminal John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) from Emmerdale.

Asha Alahan walks through Weatherfield Police Station in Coronation Street, with a wanted poster for John Sugden from Emmerdale visible on the wall. ITV/YouTube

John is currently on the run after publicly being exposed as a murderer, after Caleb Miligan (William Ash) helped him escape the country. But it's only a matter of time before the truth comes to catch up with John...

ITV executive producer for continuing drama Iain Macleod said of the crossover: "It’s beyond exciting that filming is under way on Corriedale. There is a massive buzz around both the Leeds and Manchester sites and the images coming out of the shoot are utterly spectacular.

"And that’s before we’ve even got to all the brilliant transpennine interactions between characters from the different shows! As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable."

Corriedale will air on ITV, STV, ITVX and YouTube in early 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.