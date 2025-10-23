ITV has confirmed the first two characters appearing in its forthcoming soaps crossover episode – with Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) coming face to face for the very first time in Corriedale.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, with the special edition set to hit screens in the New Year ahead of a new nightly 'power hour' schedule change.

Until then, both shows are drip-feeding content to keep viewers on their toes, with a wanted poster for dastardly John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) recently spotted in the background of a scene set in Weatherfield Police Station.

Today, much-loved residents Lisa and Aaron have been announced as part of the line-up alongside some new snaps of them behind the scenes.

It seems that things aren't slowing down for poor Aaron, who spent months blissfully unaware of what killer husband John was up to.

Just as things started looking up for him – with the arrival of ex-hubby Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) into the village – matters took a sour turn when he realised that Robert had moved on with prison pal Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill).

As for Lisa, things haven't been too smooth sailing for her either, with the arrival of her presumed dead wife Becky (Amy Cudden), who has been living in witness protection in Spain for the last four years.

Determined to throw herself back into work, could she pick up the case of missing John Sugden?

Becky is one to watch too. She's tried to get her feet back under Lisa's table, despite her engagement to cobbles queen Carla Connor (Alison King). As her more sinister side shines through, could it be that she is a big part of the crossover too?

Unfortunately, for now, that's all we know. But we're sure the waiting game will be worth it!

Speaking of her excitement for the episode, Myers said: “To be involved in this unique, bold, innovative, not to mention history-making episode in Coronation Street’s 65th year (well, when we are filming it at least) is fantastic.

"When I read the script and found out how two worlds collide, who is involved and how the characters interact, not to mention the impact the events of the night will have… Wow. It’s going to be unmissable.”

She continued: “I couldn’t wait to get started actually. This has been in the pipeline for quite some time and the talented team behind the scenes at Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has worked tirelessly to make this happen. They’re incredible.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting, and working with, people I haven’t met or worked with before, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s incredibly exciting and the camaraderie is great. It’s going to be epic."

Miller added: "I am made up that Aaron is in the Corriedale episode. Originally from Manchester, Coronation Street has always been an iconic show in our house just as much as Emmerdale. So to cross them both over is a great idea.

"The night shoots have been full on with having young kids but a lot of fun and it's been great working with the Corrie team. I can't wait to see how the episode plays out with the separate storylines from both Emmerdale and Corrie. It’s going to be epic and every soap fans dream."

