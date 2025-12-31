April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) may finally be free from twisted groomers Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) in Emmerdale.

The two have forced her into pushing drugs around Leeds and selling her body to creepy men for months, which resulted in her attacking one paedophile with a bottle of vodka. She believed he was dead, and Ray let her believe she was a killer.

They've also managed a slave operation at their farmhouse, forcing Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to work long hours and live in poverty in a loft room.

The pair's reign of terror may be coming to an end. ITV

Realising that the law may soon catch up with them, Celia instructed Ray to end their scheme and leave. This meant calling time on his relationship with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), who he seemed to genuinely care for.

In today's instalment, after breaking Laurel's heart, he collected April and told her that he was willing to leave what happened in 2025 in the past and gave her an opportunity to take the vodka bottle – which she believed was a murder weapon – into the woods and bury it.

When they arrived, Ray began to furiously dig a hole and April questioned why it was so deep. It was at this point that she realised it wasn't the bottle he was going to bury – it was her.

He pulled a knife on her and she quickly smashed the bottle around his head, running off into the night. As a result of the uneven ground, she fell and cut her hand.

This unfortunately gave Ray some time to find her, and he went to lash out. Instead, he forced the knife into a tree and began to see the error of his ways.

The teen pleaded for him to help, saying that if anything happened to her, dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) would go straight to the police and he would be in the frame for her disappearance.

Will April manage to get away? ITV

Ray realised that he was in too deep, handing over the knife and telling her to run. She had to get far away, and he would take the rap from Celia for her vanishing.

As blood from her injured hand trickled down the knife, April dropped the weapon and followed his orders – disappearing into the night.

Will she be OK?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

