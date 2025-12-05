Warped Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) have struck again in Emmerdale, after threatening the entire Dingle-Goskirk family and knocking over Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) – sending him into a coma.

Ad

It came after April Windsor (Amelia Flangan) bravely confessed to parents Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) about her ongoing ordeal.

However, before they could act on a solution, Celia barged her way into Smithy Cottage and said she would go to extreme lengths to silence them – houses would be burnt, cars would crash... and throats would be slit.

She then grabbed Rhona by the face, digging her fingernails into her cheeks.

Celia discovered that April had spilled. ITV

In today's episode, Marlon came to the conclusion that the only thing that could save them would be if the police knew. After some persuasion, April agreed to join him.

As they sat down in the interview, the teen began to suffer flashbacks to when she envisioned Marlon's death at the hands of Ray, and found the whole situation too much to bare.

Unfortunately, the officer dealing with their claims brought some bad news. She explained that there wasn't enough physical evidence to even bring them into the station, and even if they did, they would have to release them before more proof could be collated.

The family know they will have to flee the village. ITV

The father and daughter returned home, shocked to find that Ray was holding Rhona hostage. He'd researched her ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), and knew that she'd been sexually and physically assaulted by him.

Constantly saying his name and referring to the situation was immensely triggering for her, and wanted to assert his control over the family.

When he left, Marlon came to the conclusion that the only way they would be able to gain control over their lives again would be to find a moment when they weren't being watched and flee the village.

Will the family go through with the plan?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.