Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) are now privy to Celia Daniels and Ray Walters's (Jaye Griffiths and Joe Absolom) vile operation in Emmerdale, and have subsequently realised the full extent of their capabilities.

It was the moment young April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) had nightmares about. She was finally coming clean about her ordeal, having been forced to deal drugs and sleep with men.

In a way, the admission didn't pan out how she expected. In harrowing scenes last month, she envisioned Ray turning up and shooting Marlon dead, though on this occasion it was Celia doing the dirty work.

She strolled into Smithy Cottage and whipped out her phone, promising to show the family what they were prepared to do to silence them – and if April stopped working for them.

Celia discovered that April had spilled. ITV

In Ray's car, after thinking he'd made a breakthrough with him, April's boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) was heading to the police station to report Celia. This was just moments after he realised that Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) was being forced to work for them.

Ray asked him to go and open the gate and clear the road, though with his back turned, he slammed his foot on the accelerator and sent poor Dylan flying through the air.

As he lay unconscious on the ground, Celia told the Dingle-Goskirk clan that they were also at risk should they decide to spill.

She knew their every movement, all of their family, and if there was anymore trouble, houses would be burned to the ground, cars would be crashed – and throats would be slit.

Ray plowed his car into Dylan. ITV

When Rhona went to challenge her, she grabbed her by the face and dug her nails into her cheeks until she bled.

Luckily for Dylan, he was found on the roadside – albeit in a bad way – and had been rushed into hospital.

Will he survive the ordeal, and what will Marlon and Rhona's next move be?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

