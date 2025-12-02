It's the most wonderful time of the year - but also the most confusing, as our TV schedules are shifted about to accommodate the numerous festive specials.

That means that the soaps have to find alternative homes throughout the festive period, including Emmerdale.

Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) reign of terror will continue, as Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) remains trapped in her modern slavery operation.

Will he be able to escape her clutches?

There's also the matter of Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) baby secret, while Kim Tate (Claire King) has an eventful Christmas following injuries sustained in next week's episodes.

It's bound to be an eventful time for the villagers in the lead up to the much-anticipated Corriedale crossover in the New Year...

Could Christmas bring an end to Celia's crimes? ITV

Emmerdale Christmas 2025 schedule

Typically, Emmerdale airs each weeknight on ITV1 at 7.30pm for half an hour, with an hour-long instalment on Thursdays.

This isn't the case during Christmas, week commencing 22nd December.

Monday, 22nd December: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

7.30pm (30 minutes) Tuesday, 23rd December: 7pm (30 minutes)

7pm (30 minutes) Christmas Eve: 6:55pm (30 minutes)

6:55pm (30 minutes) Christmas Day: 6:15pm (Hour-long)

6:15pm (Hour-long) Boxing Day: 6:3opm (30 minutes)

April finally comes clean this week - but this doesn't seem to be the end of her ordeal. ITV

Emmerdale New Year schedule

Things are largely back to normal the week after, with some amendments made to facilitate a big episode on New Year's Day.

Monday, 29th December: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) Tuesday, 30th December: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) New Year's Eve: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) New Year's Day: 7pm (Hour-long)

7pm (Hour-long) Friday, 2nd January: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

All of the episodes will be available to stream first on ITVX from 7am, prior to transmission.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

