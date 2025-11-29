Another big week is approaching in Emmerdale, as Kim Tate (Claire King) suffers an injury while alone in the woods – and fears that she will die.

The majority of the villagers are preoccupied by the Christmas Fayre and a private Jason Donovan concert at The Woolie, while Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is organising an illegal shoot at Home Farm.

Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is shocked to receive a sudden windfall, and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) tries his upmost to get some alone time with Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches).

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 8th and Friday 12th December.

5 Emmerdale spoilers

1. Kim Tate suffers a devastating injury while walking alone

Kim organises a surprise for Lydia, but is called away to the woods... ITV

Sam stands up to Joe, though with their bills mounting, Lydia encourages him to make amends and get his job back.

Kim intervenes, though Lydia is dubious of her loyalty due to her stingy raffle donation for the Christmas Fayre and for allowing Joe to treat Sam so badly.

Desperate for cash, Sam plans a secret shoot on the Home Farm estate behind Kim's back, while Lydia plans to distract her. She's blissfully unaware that she's organised a special surprise at The Woolpack for her.

All alone, Kim wonders if she'll ever be found. ITV

Vanessa spots the shoot taking place and when Kim goes to investigate, she injures herself in the woods. She's unable to move her leg, and begins to accept that she may never be found.

2. Jason Donovan swaps Ramsay Street for The Woolpack

Jason will be starring in an Emmerdale episode ITV

Kim instructs Lydia to the pub – where she's pulled a few strings and made Jason Donovan play a very special, intimate concert just for her!

It's a dream come true and Jason's overjoyed to receive such a warm welcome from the villagers.

3. Pollard reveals his latest scheme to Kerry Wyatt

Pollard is scheming again! ITV

Kerry's baffled when a bank account is set up in her name with a whopping £15k in it. Jacob tells her that it could be a mistake, or a fraudulent scheme, and she's best not to spend it.

Later, Pollard is alarmed to hear about Kerry's sudden cash flow, and when he's alone with her, explains that he's the one who's set up the account. Pollard intends for her to be the middle man in a plot to siphon tax-free money to Jacob.

Although furious, she mellows when he explains that Jacob could be in a difficult situation should Sarah tragically die from her life-limiting illness.

4. The residents worry about the Christmas Fayre

Will the Fayre be a flop? ITV

Lydia, Claudette and Nicola are dismayed when none of the villagers buy tickets for their Christmas Fayre.

Kim's sent a lousy donation, but Jimmy boosts everyone's spirits with a belief that everything will come together in time.

Bob suggests putting on a performance, but soon finds he's the only one enthusiastic about it!

5. Vinny Dingle wants some alone time with Lewis Barton

Vinny is clearly interested in pursuing something with Lewis. ITV

Vinny is desperate to get closer to Lewis and plans to spend some alone time with him.

However, when Kammy joins in their afternoon together, he's left disgruntled.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

