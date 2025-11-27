Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) has left Emmerdale village for a fresh start after failing to win over Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

Ad

The convict has spent several months trying to win back his hubby, having been granted compassionate leave from prison due to a supposed incurable heart condition.

It later transpired that he was actually expected to live for several decades should he follow an appropriate course of treatment.

But Kev faced an almighty issue – Robert had rekindled a romance with former spouse Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) – and decided to use his illness as a way of keeping him by his side.

Farewell, Kev! ITV

Robert, still under the belief that Kev's condition was terminal, put the breaks on a Robron reunion.

However, some weeks later, Rob eventually decided to come clean and admit that he'd fallen out of love with his jail buddy. There was simply no way for them to move forward.

Kev spiralled, returning to his life of crime and committing a robbery on a pawn shop. Armed with cash and a number of items he intended to sell – including a sword – he headed back to the village.

Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) had become his unintentional getaway driver, and decided to join a plan to rid him from the area. This backfired, as Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) overheard, and tipped him off.

She wanted Kev to be spared from another stint at His Majesty's Pleasure so that he could form a relationship with son Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches).

Robert and Aaron were stunned by Kev's final act. ITV

However, in today's episode, he decided to commit yet another crime, holding Robron hostage in The Mill, wielding the sword and attempting to woo Robert for one final time.

An unknowing Liam then arrived, and just in time too – Kev swung the weapon and it cut Robert's arm. He wasn't alone, as the police were right behind, except none of the trio had called them.

They were actually swarming the building to look for Caleb Milligan (William Ash), who they suspected knew something about drugs being pushed through the depot.

Liam was roped into the plot to oust him. ITV

Kev refused to let them in, and eventually accepted that Aaron, Robert and Liam were incapable of reporting him.

Walking out of the cottage with his loot over his shoulder, he cheekily spoke to the officers and wandered off into the sunset.

However, one last interaction with Lewis made us wonder whether he'd ever attempt to form a relationship with his estranged son.

Will we see Kev again? The door has certainly been left open...

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.