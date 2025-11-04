Emmerdale stars Ryan Hawley and Chris Coghill have promised a "dramatic" climax in their characters' big love triangle plot.

Hawley's Robert Sugden married Kev Townsend, played by Coghill, behind bars, and while we're set to learn more about their dynamic and about Robert's time in prison, we're just as keen to learn where this surprising storyline is going.

Set to renew his wedding vows with Kev, Robert is given an ultimatum by his ex-husband and soulmate, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller): go through with it, and there's no going back for their relationship.

Aaron can't shake his feelings for his ex-hubby ITV

This leaves Robert at a crossroads, but as for what we can expect in the long-term, Hawley told RadioTimes.com and other media: "I think it's leading to a climax, to some kind of…"

"Something very dramatic," Coghill immediately picked up. "But we can't say, yeah."

Just how will Aaron fare in what's to come?

Adding a rather unexpected theme to proceedings, Hawley also shared that "it'll be swashbucklingly good."

While we wrap our heads around that mind-blowing description, Hawley was asked about his initial reaction when he found out that Robert would have a secret husband.

"I didn't know I had a husband in prison and then someone on set was like, 'oh, yeah, your husband is coming into it.' And I was like, 'what?'" he revealed.

"And then, obviously, we meet Chris and you know, I was kind of trepidatious as to what that would be like, because, you're going to be doing so much stuff with someone, and everyone seems to have a story, everyone knew him, and he was everyone's mate."

But Hawley, whose return to Emmerdale in May left fans thrilled, is full of praise for his new co-star and hopes that viewers will love watching Kev.

A special standalone episode airs next week. ITV

"Then I met him, and then, yeah, we had some really nice scenes together and they were brilliant. Chris was brilliant in the scenes and I was genuinely really excited.

"I am genuinely, really excited to see how people are going to respond to him, because I think it's a brilliant character, a great addition to the cast."

