Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) will finally reveal the outcome of his search for fugitive John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) in Wednesday's (15th October) Emmerdale.

After weeks in France trying to track down the man who murdered his son Nate (Jurell Carter), Cain was arrested in Dover.

His wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) picks him up, and as the pair return to Butler's Farm, she questions him on what's gone on.

Cain is initially evasive, but eventually claims that he couldn't locate John - although we have to wonder whether he's being honest.

Having said that, we can't imagine Emmerdale delivering an off-screen comeuppance for this particular villain.

And, with the ITV soap currently filming next year's crossover special with Coronation Street, and a Wanted poster spotted with John's face on in Weatherfield, we're convinced that John's story may conclude during 'Corriedale'.

But back to the present, where Cain opted to get drunk and failed to join siblings Sam (James Hooton) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) at the graveside of their dad Zak (Steve Halliwell) on the first anniversary of his death.

When Cain makes a mistake that upsets his son Kyle (Huey Quinn), we're left pondering just how far Cain will fall as he hits self-destruct.

Meanwhile, another anniversary is approaching, with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) sharing a fond moment remembering Aaron's late sister Liv (Isobel Steele).

But as Robert cancels calls from his secret prison husband Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), his web of lies is about to get in the way.

