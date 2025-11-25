Emmerdale is lining up a huge week for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), as she bravely comes clean to Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) about her ordeal.

It isn't an immediate escape, however. Vile Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) shows up with a message from Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), just moments after the pair instructed Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) to lead their modern slavery operation.

Plus, there's sadness at Wishing Well when Sam Dingle (James Hooton) turns wife Lydia's (Karen Blick) plans to see Jason Donovan upside down.

Here's a look at everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 1st and Friday 5th December.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. April Windsor opens up to Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk – then Celia Daniels shows up

April not only admits to dealing - but also to murder. ITV

April manages to wangle some cash from Bob for 'Christmas shopping', but actually takes it to a house that she saw on Callum's social media and drops it through the letterbox.

She rushes away to hide, assuming that his wife will receive it, missing Calum opening the door. He's spooked by the situation and calls Ray, who demands to know what April's been up to.

Later, Ray tells Celia about how April almost found out the truth and the pair form a plan to separate her from her loved ones. He orders the teen to pack a bag and get ready to go away on a job, and she can see no escape.

It comes after Marlon spots April leaving for another job. ITV

Meanwhile, Dylan subtly urges Marlon to get April to tell all to the police, and he's left confused and panicked by the altercation. Dylan rushes into Tenants to grab his phone but is spotted by Celia, who also notices a picture of Bear on the sideboard.

Marlon sees April preparing to leave on a bus and asks his daughter if she's in trouble, which leaves her gobsmacked. She denies everything, but eventually breaks down and admits she's been forced to deal.

Before they can form a plan, Celia arrives. ITV

She's anxious as Marlon and Rhona persuade her to disobey Ray's instructions and stay with them, ahead of a trip to the police station. She knows it would be a terrible idea, and is forced to reveal that she murdered Callum and the consequences would be far greater.

Celia calls by at Smithy Cottage and wants to discuss something with them. She receives a video call from Ray, and props up the phone...

What is their game?

2. Dylan Penders is forced to take charge of the slaves

Celia tells Dylan to lead the slave operation. ITV

Celia presents a troubling birthday present to Dylan – a tied and bound Robbie, who she thinks snitched on her operation. He's horrified when she hands him a bat and instructs him to beat the lad up.

He refuses to go through with hurting Robbie, and she brings Mick in to finish off the job.

He's shocked to see Robbie tied up in a barn. ITV

To make matters worse, Dylan's disgusted by Celia's next job – she wants him to take charge of the forced workers. He clearly has no choice in the matter, and knows he's being exploited.

3. Sam Dingle comes clean about the family's monetary woes

Sam returns home to Wishing Well and finds Lydia trying on dresses for the Jason Donovan concert with Belle. She explains that she knows about the tickets, and he prepares to burst her bubble.

Having explained everything to them both, Sam is left shamefaced and a saddened Lydia heads upstairs.

4. Laurel Thomas gives Ray Walters a second chance

Laurel has no idea what she's getting herself into... ITV

Ray puts together a romantic picnic for Laurel, and decides to put his heart on the line. She can see how much he cares for her, and thinks he's worthy of another chance.

She's smitten, unaware of the danger that looms...

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.