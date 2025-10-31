This article contains references to child sexual exploitation that some readers may find distressing.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has become further entwined in Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) sickening county lines plot in Emmerdale.

In yesterday's episode, she was sent out to meet yet another 'client', who had paid Celia and her son Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) a sum of cash in exchange for sex with the 16-year-old.

April voiced her worries to the paedophile Callum (Max Lohan), who seemed to take a sympathetic approach towards her. He reassured her that she could leave at any time, but as he'd booked her for the whole night he wanted to get what he paid for.

Amelia killed a client in yesterday's episode. ITV

She was horrified, and after some drinks, decided against sleeping with him. But Callum wouldn't take no for an answer and launched himself towards her. In a panic, April grabbed a bottle of vodka and whacked it across his head, killing him instantly.

In today's instalment she feared for her future and had nobody she could contact for help. Boyfriend Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) has seemingly disappeared after a run-in with Ray, and there was no way she could explain the situation to dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) or grandfather Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw).

With nowhere left to turn, she summoned Celia and Ray. She was on a date with Bob and made her excuses to attend a 'farm emergency'.

April explained that she had no choice to attack him, and Celia was furious that she'd caused yet another issue with a client. The youngster begged her groomers for help, and Ray headed off to deal with the grizzly crime scene.

Callum was very much dead - still lay lifeless on the bed. Ray ordered someone to come to his house and get rid of his body, while Celia instructed April to take her clothes off so they could get rid of the evidence.

Celia warned that she would hurt Bob, Marlon and Dylan ITV

There was no way this was coming back onto her - and as a result, April was off the hook. Ray made it clear that should she think about telling the police, he'd be first to dob her in.

Later, after the mess was 'cleared up', Celia told April that her debt still hadn't been paid off. If she thought about causing another issue, she'd play her version of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' with the three most important men in her life - Bob, Marlon and Dylan.

Her version? 'Burn, Stab, Drown.'

Will April find the courage to come clean to Marlon in next week's special episode?

